Thailand Underscores Readiness to Host Gastech 2026

MILAN, ITALY, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thailand underscores its readiness to host Gastech 2026, the world's largest energy exhibition and conference returning after 18 years. At Gastech 2025 in Milan, the Thai team for the upcoming Bangkok edition extends an invitation to the global energy community, showcasing world-class MICE infrastructure, state-of-the-art venues, seamless connectivity, and Thailand's internationally renowned hospitality with its distinctive Thai touch, illustrating the country as a premier hub for large-scale international business events.

As the country prepares to welcome global leaders, policymakers, and innovators in gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI in energy at Gastech 2026, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB joins the Ministry of Energy at Gastech 2025 in Milan from 9–12 September to reaffirm Thailand's commitment to driving the success of the event and advancing the nation's strategic role in the global energy landscape. The event is expected to attract more than 50,000 attendees from 150 countries, 1,000 exhibiting companies, and 1,000 expert speakers to unite in powering a sustainable energy future.

Dr. Pasu Loharjun, Chairman of the Board, TCEB, said that “Thailand's successful bid to host Gastech 2026, secured by TCEB, a national bidder, and the Ministry of Energy, acting as a host organization, along with multiple supporting organisations, is a significant milestone. It not only showcases our country's robust MICE ecosystem but also underscores our commitment to leveraging business events as a platform to advance the growth of industries that hold the key to the future, with energy being a prime example. Thailand has been an exhibition hub in the Southeast Asian region, with TCEB supporting a number of regional energy trade shows each year, making it a promising source of participants for global energy events.

Gastech 2026 will feature a comprehensive conference program, an extensive exhibition, and a premier platform for business engagement and knowledge exchange with leading energy stakeholders from around the world. The event will allow Thailand to welcome energy ministers from multiple countries, strengthen the nation's global standing, and generate substantial economic benefits through tourism, employment, and domestic expenditure. Overall, Gastech 2026 is projected to deliver an economic impact of approximately 385 million Euro, including 198 million Euro in national revenue, 38 million Euro in tax contributions, and the creation of 4,700 jobs.”

Supporting Thailand's commitment to advancing its energy sector, Bangkok provides the ideal setting for Gastech 2026. As a world-class destination for global events, the city offers seamless connectivity through Suvarnabhumi Airport, one of the world's most connected airports, served by 113 international airlines.

The Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC), where Gastech 2026 will take place, provides 70,000 sqm of versatile event space, including 10 expansive exhibition halls, six grand convention halls, and 28 breakout meeting rooms, all designed for events of international magnitude. With direct BTS Skytrain access to BITEC and over 50 hotels along the BTS line, delegates can enjoy convenient mobility and accommodation.

“Looking ahead to Gastech 2026, Thailand is ready to welcome the global energy community. With world-class facilities, rich culture, warm hospitality, and a strong focus on future industries, the event will foster collaboration and inspire progress in shaping the future of energy solutions,” added Dr. Pasu.

