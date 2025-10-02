TCEB and TAT Team Up to Attract Premium MICE Groups

Dr Supawan Teerarat, TCEB President, initiated collaboration with related bodies to strengthen Thai MICE ecosystem and enable Thai MICE offerings for maximization TCEB

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thailand's MICE market is gearing up for a major boost as the TAT x TCEB 'Thailand Power Up' campaign offers new support and incentives for long-haul and short-haul meeting and incentive travel organisers between October 2025 and July 2026. Aligned with the overarching collaboration, TCEB and TAT will co-host inVOYAGE Global 2026 and a series of international roadshows, further promoting incentive travel market, strengthening Thai MICE ecosystem and positioning Thailand as a premier MICE destination. The collaboration is expected to attract 65,000 travellers, generating approximately 4.29 billion baht or 132 million USD in revenue.

The campaign and joint initiatives between Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, led by Dr. Supawan Teerarat, the President and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), led by Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the Governor, were discussed and agreed following their joint press conference welcoming Amway Leadership Seminar – Bangkok of Amway China who will bring over 10,000 Chinese delegates to the seminar in the Thai capital between March and April 2026.

TAT x TCEB ‘Thailand Power Up’ aims to attract premium meeting and incentive groups to Thailand. By combining their strengths, the partnership aims to boost economic growth in the MICE sector, enhance Thailand's competitive edge, and create new opportunities to welcome high-quality international travellers. This collaboration aligns with the nation's strategic goals for a creative economy and sustainable development, reflecting a unified commitment to delivering successful business outcomes and memorable experiences for visitors.

Dr Supawan Teerarat, President of TCEB, said: "Collaboration with TAT is one key strategy for TCEB in engaging related bodies within the travel industry to strengthen Thailand's MICE ecosystem and to enable offerings for maximisation. We aim to ensure the success of events in Thailand with measurable Return on Investment (ROI) and Return on Experience (ROX), delivering tangible business outcomes as well as exceptional participant experiences. This powerful partnership not only supports events but also shapes a sustainable and globally competitive MICE ecosystem for Thailand, backed by world-class infrastructure and services, while fostering business and investment connections and opportunities and boosting the national economy."

To qualify for support under the campaign, events must host a minimum of 100 participants from long-haul markets, including Europe, Africa, North America, South America and Oceania, or 200 participants from short-haul markets, which include Asia, with at least a four-night stay in Thailand. Eligible venues must be properly registered under Thai law and/or meet the Thailand MICE Venue Standard (TMVS). Requests for support must be coordinated and submitted at least 30 days prior to the scheduled event.

Support is offered in two forms - financial assistance and non-financial assistance. The non-financial one includes souvenirs from local communities, MICE Premium Lane Service for arrivals at airport, coordination with government agencies, Thailand-related information, performances, and Thai-style hospitality. This comprehensive assistance is designed to enhance the attendee experience and showcase Thailand's unique offerings.

As part of the collaboration, TCEB and TAT are co-hosting inVOYAGE Global 2026, a series of luxury incentive travel and events networking gatherings originating from the UK, along with joint marketing through roadshows in key and potential markets. The initiative is designed to strengthen Thailand's presence in the global luxury MICE sector by connecting international event planners, corporate incentive buyers, destination specialists, luxury hotels, and experience providers with Thailand's unique offerings.

InVOYAGE Global 2026 will take place from 17 to 20 April 2026 at The Peninsula Bangkok, bringing together 200 to 300 senior MICE professionals, with 80% from the UK, EU and North America and 20% from APAC, the Middle East and Latin America, mainly senior decision-makers. The programme includes a welcome reception, networking opportunities, prescheduled one-to-one meetings, educational sessions, immersive local experiences, and networking activities. By participating, Thailand will strengthen its position in the luxury incentive market, connect with selective international buyers, showcase distinctive local offerings, and create sustainable business opportunities that benefit the wider MICE and tourism ecosystem.

TCEB and TAT will also collaborate in 2026 to host a series of MICE roadshows across strategic international markets. Planned roadshows include China, Taiwan, Korea, Germany, UK, CIS and Kazakhstan. The events will connect top international buyers with Thai MICE operators. These initiatives are designed to create high-value business opportunities, strengthen Thailand's MICE network, and position the country as a premier destination committed to the success of international events.

"The joint effort between TCEB and TAT is a powerful move to strategically attract premium MICE groups. This collaboration will significantly elevate the marketing and branding of Thailand on the global stage, ultimately leading to greater credibility in bidding for events and winning the trust of international visitors and event organisers. We expect that the collaboration will attract around 65,000 travellers and generate approximately 4.29 billion baht or 132 million USD in revenue." said the TCEB President.

For more information, contact TCEB at: pr@tceb.or.th

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND’S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country’s strategic industries and national economy.



