Pet Mobility Aids Global Market Report 2025 | Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

Pet Mobility Aids Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Pet Mobility Aids Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Pet Mobility Aids Market Worth?

The market size for pet mobility aids has seen significant expansion in the recent past. The market value is expected to rise from $2.04 billion in 2024 to $2.22 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The rise in market growth over the historic period can be credited to factors like increasing pet ownership trends, progress in veterinary medical practices, an aging pet demographic, growing recognition of pet's health and wellness requirements, and the broadening scope of pet insurance coverage.

In the coming years, the pet mobility aids market is poised for strong growth, projected to reach $3.03 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This projected growth in the forecast period can be credited to advancements in pet mobility aid technology, a surge in the demand for personalized and ergonomically designed pet products, the expansion of e-commerce distribution channels, a heightened emphasis on physical therapy and rehabilitation for pets, and an increase in adopting pets with mobility challenges. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period include the incorporation of intelligent technology in pet mobility aids, a spike in demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable pet mobility solutions, custom mobility aid options for various pet breeds and sizes, growing of rental and leasing services for pet mobility aids, and the advent of 3d printing for personalized pet mobility devices.

What Are The Factors Driving The Pet Mobility Aids Market?

The growth of the pet mobility aid market is expected to be driven by the rising pet population. This refers to the quantity of animals kept as pets by humans in a specific geographic location or country. The growth in pet population can be attributed to various factors including social and emotional benefits, enhanced awareness, marketing, and influence of media. Pet mobility aids are designed to assist pets with different disabilities to maintain their mobility and independence, promoting their overall well-being and enabling them to lead active lives despite their mobility issues. For example, as per the Petfood Industry, a US-based resource for pet food and treat manufacturing industry professionals, the number of dogs adopted in the U.S saw an increase from 393,712 in 2021 to 398,477 in 2022 in January 2023. Additionally, in the U.S., the adoption of cats increased by 2% from 2021, with a total of 539,015 cats adopted in 2022. As such, the pet mobility aid market is experiencing growth due to the rising pet population.

Who Are The Major Players In The Pet Mobility Aids Market?

Major players in the Pet Mobility Aids include:

• Chewy Inc.

• Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.

• PetSafe Inc

• Petmate Inc

• Julius-K9

• Outward Hound Inc

• Doggon' Wheels LLC

• Pawsability Inc

• Zoomadog Ltd

• My Pet's Brace.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Pet Mobility Aids Market?

Leading businesses active in the pet mobility aid industry are introducing ingenious custom stifle braces engineered to enhance mobility and comfort for pets suffering from knee injuries or diseases. Custom stifle braces serve as unique orthopedic tools that add support and balance to animal's stifle joint, especially in dogs. For example, in October 2022, a US company specializing in mobility aids for hurt or disabled pets, Walkin Pets, introduced their custom stifle braces. These braces aid pets with stifle and cruciate injuries, allowing them to restore mobility and mitigate pain. It proposes a non-invasive alternative for pets dealing with these injuries, promoting their recovery and mobility restoration without undergoing any invasive methods. Furthermore, they are custom-fitted, encourage healing, offer stability, and targeted support.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Pet Mobility Aids Market Share?

The pet mobility aids market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Wheelchairs, Splints And Braces, Slings, Ramps And Steps, Prosthetics, Other Products

2) By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Pet Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, E-Commerce, Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics

4) By End User: Individual Pet Owners, Veterinary Clinics, Pet Care Facilities

Subsegments:

1) By Wheelchairs: Rear Wheel Wheelchairs, Front Wheel Wheelchairs, All-Wheel Wheelchairs

2) By Splints And Braces: Leg Splints, Joint Braces, Back Braces

3) By Slings: Full Body Slings, Partial Slings

4) By Ramps And Steps: Dog Ramps, Cat Ramps, Portable Steps, Fixed Steps

5) By Prosthetics: Limb Prosthetics, Tail Prosthetics

6) By Other Products: Supportive Harnesses, Mobility Aids For Cats

What Are The Regional Trends In The Pet Mobility Aids Market?

In 2024, North America stood out as the dominant region in the pet mobility aids market. Its growth prospects are projected. The market report for pet mobility aids includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

