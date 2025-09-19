Veterinary Vaccines Market to Reach $15.81 Billion by 2029 with 6 CAGR

Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Veterinary Vaccines Market Size And Growth?

The market for veterinary vaccines has seen a robust growth in the recent past. The market size will expand from $11.89 billion in 2024 to $12.54 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The increase during the historical phase can be credited to the expansion of emerging markets, higher spending on pets, rise in the occurrence of diseases, an augmented outbreak of poultry-related diseases, and an increasing number of zoonotic diseases.

In the upcoming years, the veterinary vaccines market is predicted to experience a robust increase, reaching a valuation of $15.81 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This anticipated rise during the forecast period is associated with factors like economic expansion, growing acceptance of pet insurance, increased pet ownership, governmental initiatives, and a heightened awareness of animal health. The forecasted period will likely observe key trends such as the advancement of nanoparticles, an escalated production of subunit and virus-like particle-based vaccines, the manufacture of vaccines such as parvovirus, distemper, and adenovirus which form an essential part of pet owners' consistent vaccination schedules. There will also be increased expenditure on technological improvements, investments in toxoid vaccines, a significant concentration on funding mRNA vaccines, and constructive collaborations and partnerships.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Veterinary Vaccines Market?

The escalating prevalence of various diseases among animals is amplifying the need for vaccines that can both prevent and address these conditions, thus spurring growth in the veterinary vaccines market. A report from the Animal and Plant Health Agency highlighted a total of 3289 fresh TB herd incidents in England. Bovine tuberculosis, which primarily afflicts cattle but can impact all mammals, causes overall sickness, coughing, and eventually results in death. This condition can be managed with specific antibiotics that eliminate the TB bacteria. It is anticipated that the increasing occurrence of diseases in animals will fuel the growth of the veterinary vaccines market in the forecasted period.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Veterinary Vaccines Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Vaccines include:

• Zoetis Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Ceva Santé Animale.

• Virbac Group

• HIPRA

• Biogenesis Bago

• Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Veterinary Vaccines Market?

The veterinary vaccines market is witnessing a growing trend of strategic partnerships and collaborations between companies. The aim of these alliances is to penetrate new territories and share research and development initiatives. For instance, in February 2022, the US-based pharmaceutical firm Merck Animal Health established a four-year strategic relationship with Iowa State University, a leading US research institution, to collectively work on inventive animal health solutions. This alliance will cover various facets like research and development, manufacturing, new technology exploration, and business expansion. The primary goal is to unveil novel solutions for dealing with animal health problems domestically and globally. Similarly, a collaboration between MSD Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., and Vinovo has also been forged, strategically positioning MSD to leverage its wide-ranging vaccine products with Vinovo's vaccine delivery mechanism, enhancing bird welfare and mitigating vaccine reactions. Additionally, Wageningen bio veterinary research partnered strategically with Switzerland-based Ceva, bolstering their combined research into emerging and reemerging animal diseases globally.

How Is The Veterinary Vaccines Market Segmented?

The veterinary vaccines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Application: Livestock Vaccines, Companion Animal Vaccines

2) By Vaccine Type: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Other Vaccine Types

3) By Disease Type: Anaplasmosis, Canine Parvovirus, Foot And Mouth Disease, Newcastle Disease, Distemper Disease, Influenza, Porcine Reproductive And Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)

Subsegments:

1) By Livestock Vaccines: Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Porcine Vaccines, Small Ruminant Vaccines (Sheep and Goats), Aquaculture Vaccines

2) By Companion Animal Vaccines: Canine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Equine Vaccines

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Veterinary Vaccines Market?

In 2024, the veterinary vaccines market was dominated by North America, followed by Asia-Pacific as the runner-up. The anticipated growth scenarios extend to regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, all featured in the veterinary vaccines market report.

