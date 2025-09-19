Veterinary Telehealth Market to Exceed US $5.22 Billion by 2029, with 26.4 CAGR: The Business Research Company

Veterinary Telehealth Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Veterinary Telehealth Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Veterinary Telehealth Market From 2024 To 2029?

The scale of the veterinary telehealth market has expanded dramatically over the past few years. Projected growth is from $1.64 billion in 2024 to $2.05 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. This robust growth in the historic period is due to factors such as the growth of emerging markets, elevated pet expenditure, positive government policies, and growing adoption of pet insurance.

The size of the veterinary telehealth market is predicted to witness vast expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $5.22 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. This expected growth during the forecast period is largely due to factors like increased pet ownership, heightened consumption of products derived from animals, and rising urbanization. The forecast period will also feature key trends such as implementation of sophisticated technologies like artificial intelligence, expansion of new facilities, partnerships and collaborations, and the debut of new veterinary telehealth services aimed at boosting financial robustness and enlarging product offerings.

Download a free sample of the veterinary telehealth market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9377&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Veterinary Telehealth Market?

The increasing occurrence of diseases in animals that can also infect humans, known as zoonotic diseases, is predicted to fuel the expansion of the veterinary healthcare market. Zoonotic diseases are illnesses caused by harmful microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi that can lead to a variety of health conditions in animals and humans, from mild to critical, and even death. By allowing for the detection and control of diseases, veterinary telehealth services can aid in decreasing zoonotic infections in animals. Through providing virtual consultations with pet owners, veterinarians can identify and diagnose ailments earlier, thereby curbing the transmission of zoonotic infections. For example, the World Health Organization reported a 64% increase in zoonotic cases in Africa in July 2022, according to a Swiss-based government agency. Additionally, zoonotic diseases are rising globally and in India specifically. These emerging infectious diseases in humans represent 60% of cases, with 816 out of 1407 human pathogens being zoonotic. As such, the escalating prevalence of zoonotic diseases in animals is expected to stimulate the growth of the veterinary telehealth market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Veterinary Telehealth Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Telehealth include:

• FirstVet

• Whiskers Worldwide, LLC

• Airvet

• BondVet

• Fuzzy Pet Health

• Petzam

• PetDesk

• WellHaven Pet Health

• VetCT

• TeleVet

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Veterinary Telehealth Market In The Globe?

Major firms in the veterinary telehealth industry are leveraging high-end technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to consolidate their market presence. AI algorithms have the capacity to examine a pet's medical history, genetic profile, lifestyle attributes, and even environmental factors to craft personalized treatment strategies. For instance, PetHub Inc., a company based in the US that offers pet owners a platform to access resources, tools, savings, and a repository for crucial pet data, introduced a novel wellness tool powered by VetInsight in May 2023. The PetHub Wellness Tools encompass round-the-clock veterinary telehealth services, an exhaustive AI symptoms checker, and an online food and treat locator that gives bespoke recommendations for pets. This Symptom Checker attribute is an instantaneous AI-powered virtual vet that enables pet owners to look up their pet's symptoms and obtain advice on future actions based on the input provided.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Veterinary Telehealth Market Segments

The veterinary telehealth market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Animal Type: Canine, Feline, Equine, Bovine, Swine, Other Animal Types

2) By Service Type: Telemedicine, Teleconsulting, Telemonitoring, Other Service Types

Subsegments:

1) By Canine: Small Breed Dogs, Large Breed Dogs

2) By Feline: Domestic Cats, Exotic Cats

3) By Equine: Horses, Ponies

4) By Bovine: Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle

5) By Swine: Pigs, Hogs

6) By Other Animal Types: Poultry, Small Mammals, Reptiles

View the full veterinary telehealth market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-telehealth-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Veterinary Telehealth Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for veterinary telehealth. However, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report on the veterinary telehealth market comprises of comprehensive analysis of different regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Veterinary Telehealth Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-diagnostic-imaging-global-market-report

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-anesthesia-equipment-global-market-report

Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-diagnostic-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.