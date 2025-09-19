Smart Carbon Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Carbon Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The expansion of the smart carbon market has been notable in the past few years, with projections showing a rise from $4.1 billion in 2024 to $4.71 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The impressive growth observed in the past is largely linked to greater environmental consciousness, government rules regarding carbon emissions, an escalated global carbon footprint, mounting societal pressures on corporations, and an upswing in the uptake of renewable energy.

The market size of smart carbon is anticipated to experience rapid expansion in the coming years, escalating to a whopping $8.35 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 15.4%. The growth trajectory for this forecast period can be ascribed to global commitments towards achieving carbon neutrality and an upsurge in carbon capture investments. Furthermore, the proliferation of carbon pricing mechanisms, the enlargement of carbon trading arenas, and heightened requirements for carbon disclosures contribute to this growth. Significant trends in the forecast period encompass the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) in smart carbon, carbon capture and utilization, amalgamation with IoT and sensors, carbon storage and sequestration, carbon offset programs, and carbon removal technologies.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Smart Carbon Market?

The growth of the smart carbon market is significantly influenced by the rise in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects. EOR involves the extraction of leftover oil from oil reservoirs by injecting gases and chemicals such as carbon dioxide (CO2). By injecting CO2 into an existing oil field, EOR methods increase the total pressure of the reservoir, pushing oil towards production wells, thereby boosting oil production. Consequently, the higher the number of enhanced oil recovery projects, the greater the demand for the smart carbon market. As an example, in 2022, MDPI(Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute), a publisher of open-access scientific journals based in Switzerland, reported over 375 active EOR projects, contributing to approximately 2% of the global oil production. Hence, the uptick in the number of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects fuels the expansion of the smart carbon market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Smart Carbon Market?

Major players in the Smart Carbon include:

• Aker Solutions ASA

• Dakota Gasification Company

• Equinor ASA

• Fluor Corporation

• Linde plc.

• A.P. Moller-Maersk Group

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Shell plc.

• Siemens AG

• Sulzer Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Smart Carbon Market?

The smart carbon market is increasingly marked by innovative technological developments. Many of the leading companies in the smart carbon market are shifting their focus to the creation of new technology that can effectively capture carbon both from the atmosphere and fossil fuel emissions. As an example, Ecospray, a tech-as-a-service company based in Italy, launched in June 2022, three ground-breaking carbon capture technologies, each employing either amines, calcium hydroxide, or molten carbonate fuel cells to reduce CO2 emissions. These are tailored to a variety of situations within the maritime industry, with considerations such as ship size and type, sailing routes, and the amount of space available onboard significantly influencing the application range.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Smart Carbon Market Growth

The smart carbonmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Chemical Looping Combustion (CLC), Solvents And Sorbents, Bio-Energy CCS (BECCS), Direct Air Capture (DAC)

2) By Source: Oil And Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals And Petrochemicals, Cement, Iron And Steel, Other Sources

3) By Application: Urea Manufacturing, Synthetic Fuel, Chemical Production, Building Aggregates, Dry Ice, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Chemical Looping Combustion (CLC): Oxy-fuel Combustion Systems, Integrated CLC Systems

2) By Solvents And Sorbents: Ionic Liquids, Amine-Based Solvents, Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs)

3) By Bio-Energy CCS (BECCS): Biomass Gasification, Bioenergy Production Technologies

4) By Direct Air Capture (DAC): Solid Sorbent Systems, Liquid Solvent Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Smart Carbon Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the smart carbon market with projected growth. The report on the smart carbon market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

