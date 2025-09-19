Comprehensive Report on the Power Distribution Unit Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Power Distribution Unit Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Power Distribution Unit Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for power distribution units has experienced swift growth. A rise from $3.84 billion in 2024 to $4.23 billion in 2025 is anticipated, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth during the historic period can be linked to the surge in data center requirements, regulatory adherence, heightened automation across industries, the need for high availability, business globalization, and a greater emphasis on resilience.

In the upcoming years, the market size for power distribution units is projected to experience swift expansion. It's predicted to reach $6.42 billion in the year 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth during the forecast period include the development of smart cities, emphasis on energy storage solutions, sustainable practices, rising energy efficiency concerns, and improved security features. Key trends that can be expected during this period involve progress in battery technologies, the adoption of hybrid cloud, integration of AI and machine learning, remote administration and automation, as well as customization and scalability.

Download a free sample of the power distribution unit market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8859&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Power Distribution Unit Market?

The proliferation of data centers is anticipated to spur the expansion of the power distribution unit (PDU) market in the future. Data centers, physical structures that host vital applications and data, utilize power distribution units (PDUs) to supply standard electrical sockets for their equipment. For example, in February 2022, the Korea Data Center Council (KDCC), a Korean entity focused on fostering the growth of the data center industry within the country, reported that the total IT load capacity of colocation data centers reached 430 MW, representing 11% of the total APAC IT load. Based on projections from Savills Korea, the complete commercial data center IT load in Korea is set to grow by 700 MW from 2021 to 2023, which will make up 15% of the entire Asia-Pacific capacity. Hence, the growth of the power distribution unit (PDU) market is being propelled by the rise in the number of data centers.

Which Players Dominate The Power Distribution Unit Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Power Distribution Unit include:

• Schneider Electric SE

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• ABB Ltd.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Legrand SA

• Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Tripp Lite

• Vertiv Group Corp.

• Enlogic Systems LLC.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Power Distribution Unit Market?

The rising inclination of consumers towards AI-powered intelligent PDU is anticipated to be a significant trend gaining traction in the power distribution unit (PDU) market. Businesses are innovating and producing advanced smart power distribution units to cater to consumer needs. For example, in June 2022, MetraAV, a manufacturer of commercial and residential integration products in the USA, released the Big Dog Power Smart Power Distribution Unit (PDU) for resolving technical difficulties. This product boasts unique features such as remote control, integration with smart homes, surge protection, and controlling rack temperature, among other aspects.

Global Power Distribution Unit Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The power distribution unitmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Basic, Metered, Switched, Intelligent, Other Types

2) By Power Phase: Single Phase, Triple Phase

3) By Distribution Channel: Offline Channels, Resellers Or Distributors, Direct To End-Users, Integrators Or Maintenance, Online Channels

4) By Industry: Data Centers, Telecom And IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Education, Retail, Utilities, Military And Defense, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Basic: Standard PDUs

2) By Metered: Single-Phase Metered PDUs, Three-Phase Metered PDUs

3) By Switched: Single-Phase Switched PDUs, Three-Phase Switched PDUs

4) By Intelligent: Networked PDUs, Remote Monitoring PDUs

5) By Other Types: Rack-Mounted PDUs, Vertical PDUs, Custom PDUs

View the full power distribution unit market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-distribution-unit-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Power Distribution Unit Market?

In 2024, North America led in the power distribution unit market. It is projected that the fastest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region in the upcoming period. The report on the power distribution unit market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Power Distribution Unit Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Power Electronics For Renewable Energy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-electronics-for-renewable-energy-global-market-report

Power Electronics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-electronics-global-market-report

Power Epc Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-epc-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.