Industrial Burner Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Burner Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Industrial Burner Market?

Recent years have seen a robust growth in the industrial burner market. This market, with a size standing at $6.38 billion in 2024, is predicted to expand to $6.76 billion in 2025. This signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Several factors fueled this growth in the past. These include the expansion of industries, increased demand in the energy sector, strict emissions regulations, a shift towards energy-efficient solutions, and growth in the petrochemical and refining sectors.

The market size for industrial burners is predicted to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $8.94 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include considerations of safety and reliability, worldwide environmental issues, and demand from the food processing and manufacturing sectors. Key trends expected during this period encompass market requirements for retrofitting and upgrades, a concentration on energy efficiency, the embrace of low-emission burners, a transition towards alternative fuels, and the integration of industry 4.0 and automation.

Download a free sample of the industrial burner market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8631&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Industrial Burner Market?

The uptick in power generation is anticipated to fuel the growth of the Industrial burner market in the future. The surge in the market for industrial burners is principally due to the necessity for more electricity generated from power stations and large-scale industrial burner installations in boilers. For example, the World Energy & Climate Statistics report, an application that offers data for each region with the latest statistics and pertinent information, indicated in 2022 that significant growth in electricity consumption was noted in the BRICS nations. Particularly, China saw a rise of 9.7%, India of 4.8%, Russia experienced an increase of 6.4%, and Brazil had a surge of 9.5%. These countries were instrumental in the spike in global power generation, which rose by 8.5% in 2021, a substantial 10% more than their levels in 2019. In China, the primary contributors to this enhanced power generation were coal, wind, and solar energy. Thus, this rise in power generation is set to boost the industrial burner market's growth for the foreseeable future.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Industrial Burner Market?

Major players in the Industrial Burner include:

• Max Weishaupt GmbH

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Andritz AG

• Baltur S.p.A

• Oilon Group OY

• Selas Heat Technology Company LLC

• Alzeta Corporation

• Oxilon Pvt. Ltd.

• Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Limited

• John Zink Company LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Industrial Burner Industry?

Key players in the industrial burner industry are concentrating their efforts on creating novel products such as combustion systems to boost energy efficiency and minimize emissions. These combustion systems are comprehensive arrangements that allow for the regulated burning of fuel for energy production, primarily as heat or power. Components such as burners and combustion chambers are included in these systems, designed for optimum fuel efficiency and emissions reduction. For instance, Metso, a corporation from Finland specialized in machinery industry, introduced the first hydrogen lowNOx burner for travel grate pelletizing plants in October 2023. This burner uses hydrogen as a non-carbon fuel, drastically diminishing its environmental footprint. It can achieve up to 80% reduction in NOx emissions, enabling corporations to align with stringent regulatory policies. Furthermore, it raises product quality by fostering better temperature consistency in the pelletizing procedure.

What Segments Are Covered In The Industrial Burner Market Report?

The industrial burnermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fuel type: Oil, Gas, Solid fuel, Dual fuel

2) By Burner Type: Radiant Burner, Direct-Fired Burner, Regenerative Burner, High Thermal Release Burner, Self-Recuperative Burner And Others

3) By Operating Temperature: High Temperature (> 1, 400°F), Low Temperature (< 1, 400°F)

4) By Application: Boilers, Furnaces Or Forges, Air Heating Or Drying, Incineration, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Oil: Light Oil Burners, Heavy Oil Burners

2) By Gas: Natural Gas Burners, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Burners

3) By Solid Fuel: Coal Burners, Biomass Burners

4) By Dual Fuel: Oil And Gas Burners, Gas And Solid Fuel Burners

View the full industrial burner market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-burner-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Industrial Burner Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the industrial burner market and is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the coming years. The industrial burner market report provides a comprehensive analysis of other regions as well which includes Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Industrial Burner Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Industrial Cable Reels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-cable-reels-global-market-report

Industrial Catalyst Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-catalyst-global-market-report

Industrial Centrifuge Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-centrifuge-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.