Gas-Insulated Substation Market Anticipated to Grow at 10.5% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Gas-Insulated Substation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Gas-Insulated Substation Market In 2025?

In recent times, the gas-insulated substation market has witnessed robust growth. The market is projected to expand from $24.45 billion in 2024 to $26.81 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the advancement of high voltage transmission systems, urbanization and space limitations, the need for sturdy power infrastructure, environmental factors, and rising grid complexity.

In the forthcoming years, the market for gas-insulated substations is predicted to experience a swift expansion. The estimated size by 2029 is roughly $40.04 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The anticipated growth in this forecast period can be attributed to factors such as environmental concerns and regulatory support, demand for efficient and compact substations, emphasis on grid reliability and resilience, ongoing initiatives for grid modernization, and a shift towards renewable energy. The noteworthy trends expected during this forecast period revolve around product innovations, technological developments, a heightened emphasis on grid reliability, integration of renewable sources, and technological enhancements in the field of GIS.

Download a free sample of the gas-insulated substation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8917&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Gas-Insulated Substation Market?

The surge in the need for clean energy is anticipated to propel the expansion of the gas-insulated substation market. Clean energy denotes electricity derived from renewable, zero-emission sources that do not contaminate the atmosphere during use, along with energy conserved through power efficiency measures. Clean energy encompasses 245 kV voltage, a renowned voltage level for European high voltage grid solutions and high voltage products delivered by GE Renewable Energy. Having SF6-free gas-insulated substations at a voltage of 245 kV is crucial for aiding the high-voltage grid's decarbonization. For instance, in 2023, a report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a U.S.-based organization, indicated that the U.S. utility-scale electricity production from hydropower hit 240 billion kWh, making up 5.7% of the total energy share. Therefore, the escalating demand for clean energy is fuelling the expansion of the gas-insulated substation market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Gas-Insulated Substation Industry?

Major players in the Gas-Insulated Substation include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

• Schneider Electric SE

• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

• Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E.

• Powell Industries Inc.

• Hyosung Corporation

• Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Gas-Insulated Substation Market In The Globe?

In the gas-insulated substation market, product innovation is a primary trend. Major players in this market are concentrating on the creation of novel solutions to enhance their market standing. For instance, Toshiba, a leading electronics firm based in Japan, introduced its 72kV GIS, a replacement for the equipment at TEPCO PG's Fuchu Substation, in March 2023. The 72kV GIS, comprising a circuit breaker designed to halt fault current on a transmission line to preclude potential damage to other electrical devices, a transmission system switch, a lightning arrester, and an instrument transformer. Its insulating medium is a mix of nitrogen and oxygen, or synthetic air, which poses no threat to the environment if a leak occurs.

What Segments Are Covered In The Gas-Insulated Substation Market Report?

The gas-insulated substationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Voltage: Medium Voltage, High Voltage, Extra High Voltage

2) By Installation: Indoor, Outdoor

3) By Application: Power Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Generation

4) By End-User: Power Utilities, Industrial Sector, Commercial And Residential Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Medium Voltage: Distribution Substations, Urban And Rural Applications

2) By High Voltage: Transmission Substations, Industrial Applications

3) By Extra High Voltage: HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) Substations, Ultra High Voltage (UHV) Substations

View the full gas-insulated substation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gas-insulated-substation-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Gas-Insulated Substation Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the gas-insulated substation market and is predicted to be the region with the quickest expansion rate in the future. The gas-insulated substation market report features regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Gas To Liquid Gtl Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gas-to-liquid-gtl-global-market-report

Gas Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gas-treatment-global-market-report

Gas Turbine Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gas-turbine-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.