Bioenergy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Bioenergy Market Size And Growth?

The bioenergy market has been experiencing robust growth over the past few years. Its size is projected to escalate from $296.09 billion in 2024 to $320.81 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Several factors contributing to this historical growth include apprehensions over dependence on fossil fuels, initiatives for energy security, heightened environmental consciousness, use of agricultural waste, and the industry's shift towards renewable energy sources.

In the forthcoming years, the bioenergy market size is anticipated to experience robust growth, escalating to $465.22 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The predicted growth within this period is credited to factors such as market proliferation in progressing regions, initiatives to convert urban waste into energy, worldwide agricultural trends, the expansion of industrial applications, and advancements in the conversion of biomass. The major trends projected for the forecast period incorporate the shift to biorefineries, the emergence of public-private partnerships, decentralized energy production, the use of biofuels in transportation, along with policy backing and incentives.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Bioenergy Market?

The bioenergy market's growth is anticipated to be driven by the escalating demand for energy objectives that aim to lessen carbon emissions. Human activities' greenhouse gas emissions contribute significantly to the greenhouse effect, where the climate is affected by carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion. Consequently, various strategies for reducing carbon emissions have been adopted by nations. By lowering carbon emissions and offering natural resources, bioenergy contributes to achieving these goals. For example, in 2024, the U.S. installed a record 31 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy capacity, as per the World Resources Institute reports, a 55% increase from 2022's installations. Thus, the bioenergy market is propelled by the rising demand for energy goals to cut carbon emissions.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Bioenergy Market?

Major players in the Bioenergy include:

• Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

• Orsted A/S

• Hitachi Zosen Corporation

• Pacific Bioenergy Corp.

• Enerkem Inc.

• MVV Energie AG

• Enexor Energy LLC

• Lignetics Inc.

• Green Plains Inc.

• Enviva Partners LP

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Bioenergy Market?

The rise in innovative bioenergy conversion technologies is a significant trend that is becoming increasingly prevalent in the bioenergy market. Key players in the bioenergy field are pioneering new technologies, research, and developments to maintain their market standing. For example, BASF SE, a chemical company based in Germany, introduced biomass balance plastic additives in September 2023. These offerings promote the switch from fossil fuels to renewable feedstock, helping customers lower their carbon footprint, preserve fossil fuels, and maximize their renewable feedstock utilization. Despite being sustainable substitutes, these products maintain the same standards of performance and quality that customers have come to expect, whilst also playing a crucial role in environmental conservation.

How Is The Bioenergy Market Segmented?

The bioenergymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Biomass And Renewable Municipal Waste, Biogas, Liquid Biofuels

2) By Technology: Gasification, Fast Pyrolysis, Fermentation, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Biomass And Renewable Municipal Waste: Wood And Agricultural Residues, Organic Waste, Algae

2) By Biogas: Anaerobic Digestion, Landfill Gas, Wastewater Treatment Biogas

3) By Liquid Biofuels: Bioethanol, Biodiesel, Bio-jet Fuel

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Bioenergy Market?

In 2024, North America led the bioenergy market and the report predicts Asia-Pacific to experience the swiftest expansion. The bioenergy market report encompasses the following regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

