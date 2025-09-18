Modern Maids Reaches 20,000 Cleanings Across Dallas, Austin, and Surrounding Cities

Modern Maids has served 12,500+ customers and completed 20,000 cleanings, showing its commitment to quality house cleaning in Dallas, Austin, and nearby areas.

Our goal is to make professional home cleaning accessible and reliable for even more households.” — Founder and CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Maids, a residential cleaning company serving Dallas, Austin, and nearby communities, announced it has completed an estimated 20,000 cleaning services since its launch in 2017. The milestone reflects sustained demand for professional house cleaning across Texas and the company’s steady growth over the past seven years.

According to company records, Modern Maids has served approximately 12,500 individual customers since its founding, with about 90 percent located in the Dallas and Austin metropolitan areas. The firm currently cleans around 200 homes per week and, at its peak in 2023, completed about 250 weekly cleanings. These figures include both one-time cleanings and ongoing services for long-term clients.

“Reaching the 20,000 cleanings mark is a significant moment for our team,” said the Founder of Modern Maids. “It underscores the trust families in Dallas, Austin, and the surrounding cities have placed in us, and our commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality service. We’re grateful for the opportunity to help residents maintain cleaner, healthier homes.”

Modern Maids began as a small, locally owned cleaning service in 2017 with a simple mission: make high-quality home cleaning easy and trustworthy for busy Texans. Starting with just a handful of clients, the company steadily grew its team and invested in digital tools to streamline booking and communication. Over the years, word-of-mouth referrals and positive online reviews fueled its expansion across Dallas–Fort Worth and Austin, helping the business surpass 20,000 cleanings in only seven years.

Beyond its core offerings, Modern Maids tailors each service to the specific needs of homeowners. Standard cleanings cover routine upkeep for living areas, kitchens, and bathrooms, while deep cleanings target hard-to-reach spaces and built-up grime. Move-in/move-out services are designed to help renters and homeowners leave or enter a property in pristine condition, and recurring appointments provide ongoing support for households that value consistency.

Customers benefit from a seamless online platform where they can view instant pricing, schedule or reschedule appointments, and track upcoming visits—all without waiting for a quote by phone. Many households also appreciate the ability to request eco-friendly cleaning products, ensuring a healthier environment for children and pets.

A key factor in Modern Maids’ success is its team of experienced professionals. Before joining client homes, each cleaner undergoes background checks, skills assessments, and hands-on training. By focusing on staff retention and support, the company reduces turnover and ensures customers see familiar faces they can trust. This approach has built strong relationships between the Modern Maids team and the communities they serve.

Modern Maids implements strict quality-control measures and safety protocols to deliver consistent results. In addition to using proven cleaning techniques, the company offers environmentally friendly product options that minimize harsh chemicals and allergens. This commitment to sustainability aligns with growing consumer demand for greener home services and demonstrates Modern Maids’ dedication to customers and the planet.

The company plans to continue building on its growth in 2024 and beyond. “We’re looking at adding more trained staff, exploring additional neighborhoods in the Dallas–Fort Worth and Austin areas, and refining our online booking experience,” the Founder added.

Looking ahead, Modern Maids is exploring expansion into additional Texas cities and rolling out new service packages. These steps make professional home cleaning even more accessible, affordable, and convenient for busy households.

Whether serving high-rise apartments in Downtown Dallas, family homes in Frisco, or bustling neighborhoods in Austin’s tech corridor, Modern Maids adapts its approach to meet each client's unique needs. This local knowledge has helped the company deliver consistently high customer satisfaction scores and earn hundreds of five-star reviews.

Modern Maids differentiates itself by hiring experienced cleaning professionals and providing clear, upfront pricing. Its service areas include Dallas, Frisco, Plano, Arlington, Fort Worth, Austin, and surrounding suburbs.

For more information about Modern Maids or to schedule a cleaning service, visit https://modern-maids.com/.

About Modern Maids

Since its founding in 2017, Modern Maids has grown from a small start-up to a trusted provider of residential cleaning across Texas. The company’s mission is to combine professional standards with transparent pricing and a simple booking process—values that have guided its expansion to 12,500 customers and 20,000 cleanings to date. Modern Maids provides standard, deep, move-in/move-out, and recurring house cleaning services through a simple online booking platform. It serves customers in Dallas, Austin, and surrounding cities, focusing on professionalism, convenience, and transparent pricing.

