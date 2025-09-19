The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Veterinary Disposables Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $0.92 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $0.92 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Veterinary Disposables Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the market size of veterinary disposables has seen substantial growth. It is projected to expand from $0.49 billion in 2024 to $0.55 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth experienced in the historical period can be credited to factors such as environment-friendly solutions, improvement in veterinary facilities, an increase in pet ownership, expansion of veterinary healthcare, and the adoption of e-commerce.

The size of the veterinary disposables market is anticipated to experience a swift expansion in the approaching years, reaching $0.92 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The expected growth within the speculated period is credited to factors such as enhanced awareness towards veterinary care, integration of digital health solutions in the market globally, concentration on environmental sustainability, and development of specialized products. Notable trends during the forecast period encompass transition to environmentally friendly solutions, an upsurge in pet ownership, progress in the field of veterinary medicine, preference for disposable items, and the introduction of custom-made products.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Veterinary Disposables Market?

The expansion of the veterinary disposables market is predicted to be fueled by a surge in pet ownership. Essentially, pet ownership involves looking after a domesticated animal and catering to its needs such as food, water, shelter, healthcare, and companionship. Veterinary disposables augment the ability of pet parents to offer enhanced care to their pets by broadening the accessibility of sophisticated veterinary equipment and disposables and elevating the efficiency and safety standards of these items. For instance, a report issued by the UK Parliament Committees, a legislative entity based in the UK, in April 2023 unveiled that pet ownership amongst UK adults rose to 53% in 2023, a leap from 51% in February 2020. Hence, the growing trend of owning pets bolsters the development of the veterinary disposable market.

Which Players Dominate The Veterinary Disposables Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Veterinary Disposables include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Henry Schein Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Covetrus Inc.

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• Midmark Corporation

• Heska Corporation

• Abaxis Inc.

• Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Veterinary Disposables Industry?

Leading firms in the veterinary disposables market are striving to launch novel solutions to establish their market dominance. Such innovative solutions are products or services designed to enhance animal health outcomes, boost efficiency, and cut costs. Take for instance, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., an American pet healthcare firm, which in June 2023, unveiled IDEXX Cystatin B, their debut veterinary diagnostic exam for identifying kidney damage in cats and dogs. This test, known as the IDEXX Cystatin B Test, is a straightforward urine-based examination that can detect kidney damage, even when clinical symptoms may not be noticeable. It also provides additional insights beyond the alterations in functional markers like SDMA and creatinine.

Global Veterinary Disposables Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The veterinary disposables market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Critical Care Consumables, Wound Management Consumables, Fluid Administration And Therapy Consumables, Airway Management Consumables, Gastroenterology Consumables, Needles, Other Types

2) By Animal Type: Small Animals, Large Animals, Other Animal Types

3) By End User: Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Critical Care Consumables: Intravenous (IV) Catheters, Syringes And Fluid Bags

2) By Wound Management Consumables: Bandages And Dressings, Antiseptic Solutions

3) By Fluid Administration And Therapy Consumables: IV Fluids, Infusion Sets

4) By Airway Management Consumables: Endotracheal Tubes, Oxygen Masks

5) By Gastroenterology Consumables: Feeding Tubes, Gastrostomy Tubes

6) By Needles: Hypodermic Needles, Specialty Needles

7) By Other Types: Surgical Drapes, Disposable Gloves, Diagnostic Consumables



Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Veterinary Disposables Market?

In 2024, the veterinary disposables market was dominated by North America, followed by Asia-Pacific as the second largest region. The market report provides analysis for regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. It forecasts the continued growth of these regions in the veterinary disposables sector.

