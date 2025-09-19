The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Poultry Vaccines Market to Reach US $2.78 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $2.78 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Poultry Vaccines Market?

In the last few years, the poultry vaccines market size has experienced robust growth. A rise from $1.79 billion in 2024 to $1.94 billion in 2025 is predicted, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include epidemic outbreaks, globalization of the poultry trade, changes in consumer demand, environmental issues, the advent of infectious illnesses, and an emphasis on alternatives to antibiotics.

In the upcoming years, the poultry vaccines market is predicted to experience robust growth. The market is projected to swell to $2.78 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This anticipated growth through the forecast period is credited to various factors like disease mutation and evolution, worldwide growth of the poultry industry, a rising demand for protein-rich foods, escalating environmental and sustainability concerns, and an increased emphasis on animal welfare. Noteworthy trends for this period involve the digital revolution in vaccination management, emphasis on alternatives to antibiotics, enhanced production efficiency, and the emergence of infectious diseases alongside environmental worries.

Download a free sample of the poultry vaccines market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8622&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Poultry Vaccines Global Market Growth?

The escalated incidence of zoonotic illnesses is predicted to fuel the expansion of the poultry vaccine market. These ailments, triggered by harmful organisms such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, have become increasingly common. Factors such as alterations in land use, burgeoning urbanization, climate change, and natural habitat degradation have been associated with disease emergence by enhancing human-animal interactions and accelerating transmission rates, thus amplifying the risk of zoonotic illnesses. The mounting number of zoonotic cases has led to a heightened demand for poultry vaccines. For example, the World Health Organization published an article in July 2022 by a US government agency reporting a 64% surge in zoonotic cases in Africa. Moreover, the worldwide and India-specific rise of zoonotic diseases are undeniable. These up-and-coming infectious diseases are responsible for 60% of human cases, with 816 zoonotic pathogens identified out of 1407 human pathogens. Consequently, the escalated incidence of zoonotic diseases is anticipated to catalyze the growth of poultry vaccines.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Poultry Vaccines Market?

Major players in the Poultry Vaccines include:

• Merck & Co Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Zoetis Inc.

• Ringpu Biology

• MSD Animal Health

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Ceva Santé Animale S.A.

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation

• Huvepharma AD

• Venkys India Limited

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Poultry Vaccines Market?

The emergence of technological advancements in poultry vaccines is an influential trend in the poultry vaccines market. The groundbreaking ability of vaccines to efficiently and cost-effectively prevent illness in poultry animals has been spurred by these advancements. Major corporations within the poultry vaccine sector are concentrating their efforts on developing new technological solutions to solidify their market position. One noteworthy example occurred in October 2023, when US-based Zoetis Inc., an animal health company, unveiled Circomax. This vaccine, designed to combat the porcine circovirus type 2 (PCV2), comes in two genotypes, and aims to protect against the three genotypes seen in the UK pig herd, and to offer comprehensive coverage. It is the only PCV2 vaccine which is authorized to protect against all three genotypes--PCV2a, PCV2b, and PCV2d. By launching CircoMax, Zoetis is striving to stay a step ahead of the PCV2 genotype evolution. Their goal is to provide piglets with a high level of efficacy, convenience, and demonstrated safety.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Poultry Vaccines Market Report?

The poultry vaccines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccine, Livestock Vaccine, Companion Animal Vaccine, Aquaculture Vaccines, Other Animal Vaccines

2) By Disease Type: Avain Influenza, Infectious Bronchitis

3) By Dosage Form: Liquid Vaccine, Freeze Dried Vaccine, Duct

4) By Technology: Toxoid, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines

5) By Application: Broiler, Layer, Breeder

Subsegments:

1) By Porcine Vaccines: Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines

2) By Poultry Vaccines: Live Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, DNA Vaccines

3) By Livestock Vaccines: Bovine Vaccines, Swine Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines

4) By Companion Animal Vaccines: Canine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ferret Vaccines

5) By Aquaculture Vaccines: Fish Vaccines, Shrimp Vaccines

6) By Other Animal Vaccines: Wildlife Vaccines, Exotic Animal Vaccines



View the full poultry vaccines market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-vaccines-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Poultry Vaccines Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the poultry vaccines market with its notable size. The study encompassing the market landscape of poultry vaccines included regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Poultry Vaccines Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-healthcare-global-market-report

Poultry Keeping Machinery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-keeping-machinery-global-market-report

Poultry Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-processing-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.