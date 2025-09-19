Pet Healthcare Market to Expand at a 9.2 CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $383.12 Billion

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Pet Healthcare Market Worth?

The size of the pet healthcare market has witnessed robust expansion in the past few years. It is predicted to rise from a worth of $253.75 billion in 2024 to an estimated value of $269.01 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as the trend of pet humanization, advancements in veterinary practices, modifications in consumer lifestyles, economic growth, and regulatory amendments.

The market size for pet healthcare is projected to significantly expand in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $383.12 billion in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Factors contributing to this expansion in the forecast period include the increasing numbers of elderly pets, a surge in pet adoption, emphasis on preventive maintenance, economic factors, and advancements in veterinary science. Key trends to watch in the forecast period encompass pharmaceutical breakthroughs for pet wellbeing, bespoke pet healthcare plans, the ascension of e-commerce in pet medication territory, heightened awareness of mental health, and preventive oral care for pets.

What Are The Factors Driving The Pet Healthcare Market?

The escalating trend of pet ownership is predicted to stimulate the growth of the pet healthcare industry. The increasing amount of households that have pets signifies a growing pattern of people choosing to have animals as part of their families. This rise in pet ownership comes from the emotional wellness that pets provide, aiding in alleviating stress and solitude, in addition to the evolving lifestyles that permit more individuals to dedicate time to the care of pets. Pet healthcare is integral to this increasing pet ownership, guaranteeing the health and lifespan of pets through preventative care and delivering health knowledge that aids new pet owners in making educated decisions about their animal's wellbeing. To illustrate, as recorded by The World Animal Foundation in August 2024, sixty-six percent of households in the U.S., translating to 86.9 million homes, have a pet. Dogs are the favored pets in the U.S., with 65.1 million households having a dog, trailed by cats in 46.5 million households and freshwater fish in 11.1 million households. Millennials possess the biggest proportion of pet ownership at 33%, followed by Gen X at 25% and baby boomers at 24%. In 2022, expenditure on pets by Americans was $136.8 billion, a surge of around 11% from 2021, when expenses touched $123.6 billion. Consequently, escalating pet ownership is propelling the pet healthcare industry.

Who Are The Major Players In The Pet Healthcare Market?

Major players in the Pet Healthcare include:

• Nestle SA

• Merck & Co Inc.

• Mars Inc.

• Indian Immunologicals Limited

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Chewy Inc.

• Zoetis Inc.

• Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

• VCA Animal Hospitals Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Pet Healthcare Industry?

The rise of technological innovations is a significant trend rapidly gaining traction in the pet healthcare sector. Top-tier corporations in the pet healthcare field are launching creative digital solutions to maintain their market presence. For example, in October 2023, the American company Cargill Incorporated unveiled Zoonivet, a digital platform concentrating on pet healthcare. It is structured to offer pets easy and reachable veterinary care through online consultations. The platform's objective is to streamline pet healthcare by linking pet owners with certified veterinarians virtually via video, catering to their pet's primary healthcare requirements.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Pet Healthcare Market Share?

The pet healthcare market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Therapeutics, Diagnostics

2) By Animal Type: Canine, Feline, Equine, Avian, Other Animals

3) By Distribution Channel: Retail, E-commerce, Hospital Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Therapeutics: Vaccines, Anti-infective Drugs, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Pain Management Medications, Parasiticides, Nutraceuticals

2) By Diagnostics: Laboratory Diagnostics, Imaging Diagnostics, Point-of-Care Testing, Genetic Testing, Microbiome Testing

What Are The Regional Trends In The Pet Healthcare Market?

In 2024, North America held the distinction of being the primary region in the pet healthcare market, a position it is projected to maintain. The regions detailed in the pet healthcare market report include Asia-Pacific, which is predicted to experience the quickest growth over the forecast period. The report also provides data on Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

