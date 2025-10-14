Jeio Tech Partners with LabCentral to Empower Early-Stage Biotech Startups

Jeio Tech Partners with LabCentral Jeio Tech Equipment in LabCentral Jeio Tech's Global Branch and Partners in over 80 Countries LabCentral Sponsor Wall

Jeio Tech joins LabCentral to provide advanced lab equipment, supporting biotech startups with essential tools to accelerate innovation.

MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeio Tech, a Korea-based global provider of laboratory equipment, has announced a strategic partnership with LabCentral, the nonprofit shared lab space located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Through this collaboration, Jeio Tech will supply a diverse portfolio of advanced laboratory equipment and services to support early-stage biotech startups access critical resources without the heavy financial burden of building infrastructure from scratch.

Founded in 1988, Jeio Tech has become a trusted name in laboratory and environmental test equipment, exporting to more than 80 countries and maintaining subsidiaries in the United States and Japan. By contributing high-quality instruments to LabCentral, Jeio Tech strives to reduce the barriers for startups so they can fully pursue their scientific explorations. For more information about Jeio Tech’s product portfolio, visit Jeio Tech Laboratory Equipment.

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral is a launchpad for high-potential life-sciences and biotech start-ups with more than 200,000 square feet of space across Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., and the Harvard University campus. Founded in 2013, LabCentral offers a full complement of programming and networking to life sciences entrepreneurs in addition to fully permitted laboratory and office space for early-stage and growing life sciences companies. In its first eleven years, LabCentral residents raised more than $20 billion in funding and created more than 7,000 jobs. More information is available at www.labcentral.org.

Corporate sponsors from leading brands have long fueled LabCentral’s collaborative model. Jeio Tech now joins this distinguished roster, underscoring the global relevance of the partnership.

Jeio Tech plans to deepen its engagement with LabCentral by participating in community programs and offering technical training for resident scientists. This collaboration is expected to create new opportunities for the company to engage more closely with biotech ventures in the United States, potentially paving the way for co-developed products and customized laboratory solutions. For LabCentral, the expanded global sponsor network ensures that its startup community continues to have access to state-of-the-art technologies.

“We are honored to support LabCentral’s mission of nurturing the next generation of biotech innovators,” said Jeio Tech CEO, Dr. Gisung Kim. “Our slogan, Your Lab Companion, reflects our commitment to providing safe, reliable, and high-quality equipment that enables scientists to focus on their research. We look forward to seeing the breakthroughs that these startups will achieve using our technology.”

“We are thrilled to have Jeio Tech join the LabCentral community to support our residents’ critical work,” said Maggie O’Toole, CEO of LabCentral. “They bring both the equipment and expertise that our startups value, and we welcome them to the LabCentral network.”

The Jeio Tech–LabCentral partnership underscores the importance of global collaboration in advancing life sciences. By bridging continents, the initiative strengthens Cambridge’s biotech ecosystem while demonstrating Korea’s growing role as a trusted partner in laboratory solutions. For startups striving to transform ideas into real-world solutions, access to cutting-edge equipment can make the difference between potential and progress. Learn more at www.jeiotech.com/eng.

