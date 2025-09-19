The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pet Care E-commerce Market Expanding With $53.93 Billion at 11.7 CAGR by 2029

It will grow to $53.93 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%.

What Is The Forecast For The Pet Care E-commerce Market From 2024 To 2029?

The e-commerce market for pet care has experienced a swift expansion in recent years. Its size will expand from $31.05 billion in 2024 to $34.59 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The significant growth during the historic phase is due to factors such as the surge in pet ownership, urbanization, rising internet and smartphone usage, lifestyle changes, and heightened awareness regarding pet health.

The size of the pet care e-commerce market is set to witness rapid expansion in the coming years. It's projected to extend to $53.93 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The expansion expected during the forecast period is due to factors such as the uptake of subscription-oriented services, the emerging wave of automation, a rising preference for green pet care, an increase in online veterinary consultations and the expansion of e-commerce worldwide. The forecast period will also see major trends such as health tracking wearables, virtual pet adoption, pet food subscription services, unique packaging, and do-it-yourself pet grooming sets.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Pet Care E-commerce Market?

The increase in pet adoption is anticipated to propel the growth of the pet care e-commerce sector. Pet adoption encourages the placement of vaccinated, sterilized, and trained pets from shelters and rescues, who are merely looking for a home. With this trend, pet care brands are stepping up their marketing tactics and extending their online reach to engage consumers. As referenced by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a non-profit organization in the U.S., only 3.2 million out of approximately 6.5 million animals that are taken into shelters each year are adopted, as of July 2022. Further data in July 2022 from the Humane Society, a pet protection organization in India, indicates that annually, 31% of cats and 28% of dogs find new homes through adoption from shelters. Consequently, the surge in pet adoption is stimulating the expansion of the pet care e-commerce market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Pet Care E-commerce Market?

Major players in the Pet Care E-commerce include:

• Walmart Inc.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Nestlé S.A.

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Chewy Inc.

• Zoetis Inc.

• PetSmart Inc.

• Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.

• Pet Supplies Plus LLC

• Blue Buffalo Company Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Pet Care E-commerce Market In The Globe?

Product advancements are becoming an increasingly vital trend within the pet care e-commerce sector. Leading businesses in the pet care e-commerce sector are focusing on generating innovative product options to increase their market presence. For example, in August 2022, Chewy, an American firm active in pet care e-commerce, introduced CarePlus. This new service allows countless pet owners to have access to wellness and insurance plans. This latest addition to Chewy's growing health and wellness product range broadens access to premium, affordable pet healthcare. Distinctive features of the product include complete expense coverage for eligible prescription medications, supplements, and veterinary diet food purchases made on Chewy.com.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Pet Care E-commerce Market Segments

The pet care e-commerce market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Pet Grooming Products, Pet Food, Medications (OTC/Supplies), Other Products

2) By Animal Type: Canine, Feline, Crawler, Other Animals

3) By Application: Fungal Infections, Digestive Problems, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Pet Grooming Products: Shampoos And Conditioners, Brushes And Combs, Nail Clippers And Grinders, Grooming Kits

2) By Pet Food: Dry Dog Food, Wet Dog Food, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food, Treats And Snacks

3) By Medications (OTC Or Supplies): Flea And Tick Treatments, Worming Treatments, Vitamins And Supplements, Prescription Medications

4) By Other Products: Pet Toys, Bedding And Furniture, Leashes And Collars, Travel Accessories

View the full pet care e-commerce market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-care-e-commerce-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Pet Care E-commerce Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the lead in the e-commerce market for pet care. The report on this market explores various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

