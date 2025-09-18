BLACKPINK’s Jennie Seen Wearing TOOMUCHTAX ‘Printed Waffle Hoodie’ at Coachella

Jennie with TOOMUCHTAX “Printed Waffle Hoodie”

Jennie of BLACKPINK appeared in the Printed Waffle Zip-up Hoodie (Ivory) during Coachella 2025 in Indio, California.

Our focus has always been on experimental patterns and sustainable design, and we’re grateful that Jennie’s Coachella performance introduced these values to a worldwide audience.” — TOOMUCHTAX

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOMUCHTAX, a Seoul-based contemporary fashion brand, confirmed that Jennie of BLACKPINK wore its “Printed Waffle Zip-up Hoodie (Ivory)” during her performance on April 13, 2025 at Coachella, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The hoodie, recognized for its relaxed silhouette and waffle-knit texture in vintage ivory, drew attention as images and video clips from the event circulated widely online. The brand noted that following the exposure, interest and online store traffic have shown an increase.

“We focus on experimental patterns and sustainable design. Jennie’s Coachella performance shared these values globally. The Ivory hoodie will restock on September 19,” said a TOOMUCHTAX spokesperson. “The Grey version remains available on our official online store.”

TOOMUCHTAX has steadily expanded its presence as a K-fashion label worn by both K-pop artists and international celebrities. Jennie’s appearance at Coachella represents another milestone in the brand’s global recognition, building on the momentum of its recently released Fall/Winter 2025 collection.



About TOOMUCHTAX

Founded in 2018, TOOMUCHTAX is a contemporary Korean fashion brand known for its experimental patterns and sustainable material use. The label has attracted attention from K-pop stars and global artists, positioning itself as one of Korea’s emerging fashion names.

Legal Disclaimer:

