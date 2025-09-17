Thursday, September 18, 2025
CANADA, September 17 - Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Mexico City, Mexico.
Note for media:
Mexico City, Mexico
10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Mexico City, Mexico.
Note for media:
1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the official welcoming ceremony at the National Palace.
Note for media:
1:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.
Note for media:
2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a working lunch hosted by the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.
Closed to media
3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion with Canadian and Mexican business leaders. He will be joined by the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.
Closed to media
5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a joint press conference with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.
Note for media:
6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a reception hosted by the Business Council of Canada and the Business Coordinating Council of Mexico.
Closed to media
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.