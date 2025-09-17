Thursday, September 18, 2025

CANADA, September 17 - Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Mexico City, Mexico.

Mexico City, Mexico

10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Mexico City, Mexico.

1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the official welcoming ceremony at the National Palace.

1:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a working lunch hosted by the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Closed to media

3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion with Canadian and Mexican business leaders. He will be joined by the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Closed to media

5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a joint press conference with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a reception hosted by the Business Council of Canada and the Business Coordinating Council of Mexico.

Closed to media