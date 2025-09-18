Bipartisan letter urges House leadership to halt Medicaid DSH cuts

A bipartisan House letter by Reps. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Yvette D. Clarke, D-N.Y., Gus M. Bilirakis, R-Fla., and Diana DeGette, D-Colo., urged House leadership to prevent reductions to the Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital program that are scheduled to take effect Oct. 1. A total of 141 representatives signed the letter. The Medicaid DSH program is set to lose $8 billion in funding for fiscal year 2026. “Cuts of this magnitude would decimate the program, reducing the size of the annual allocation by more than half,” the letter states. “Our hospitals are already under increasing financial strain, and reductions of this size would push vulnerable rural and other safety net hospitals — and the patients they serve — into peril.”

