Avalon Launches as a New Cryptocurrency Exchange with Zero Trading Fees

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalon, a new cryptocurrency exchange located at avalon.im , announced its official launch today, offering a robust platform for trading a wide range of digital assets. Redefining the crypto market, the new exchange offers a unique combination of zero trading fees and an innovative tool that allows users to create and trade their own custom coins.Avalon is designed to meet the needs of both novice and experienced traders. The platform features an intuitive interface, ensuring that new users can easily navigate the world of cryptocurrency trading. Key highlights of the exchange include no trading fees, 24/7 customer support, and a proprietary tool that empowers users to easily create their own digital coins, which can then be traded on the Avalon exchange."We are thrilled to introduce Avalon to the global crypto community," said Chris Steven, CEO of Avalon. "Our mission is to create a trading environment where users can confidently buy, sell, and manage their digital assets. By eliminating trading fees and offering the ability for users to create and trade their own coins, we are democratizing the crypto space and fostering a new wave of innovation."Avalon's platform supports a diverse selection of cryptocurrencies, including major assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), as well as a curated list of emerging altcoins. The exchange’s commitment to security is paramount, with a multi-layered security framework that includes cold storage for user funds, two-factor authentication (2FA), and regular security audits.For more information and to begin trading, visit avalon.im.

