PlainsCapital Bank Partners with BankPoint to Power Growth with Seamless, Automated Commercial Loan Origination

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BankPoint, Inc., a leading provider of modern commercial lending software for banks and lenders, today announced that PlainsCapital Bank has chosen their Loan Origination System (LOS) to automate underwriting and document management processes to maximize efficiency, reduce costs, and better serve customers.Known for their strong Texan roots, PlainsCapital Bank is now the eighth-largest bank headquartered in Texas, serving individuals and businesses with 55 locations. Partnering with BankPoint is enabling them to dramatically save time, streamline QA workflows, and further increase customer satisfaction by closing loans faster.“With BankPoint’s Loan Origination System, pulling up documents for review and approval is seamless … that’s been a game changer for us,” said Darrell Adams, Chief Credit Officer at PlainsCapital Bank. They have also eliminated the need to manually input data into their core banking system. “Now with automation, it takes about a minute. It's going to make everybody's job a lot easier.”Building on a strong existing relationship, BankPoint understood the bank’s workflows and collaborated closely to tailor the new LOS so PlainsCapital Bank teams could ramp up quickly. “We are proud of the role we’ve played to help accelerate PlainsCapital Bank’s journey to digital transformation,” said Tom Heruska, CEO of BankPoint. “We believe bankers deserve modern, efficient systems”.BankPoint offers a platform that enables financial institutions to significantly simplify processes and drive growth. Solutions include a modern loan pipeline and origination platform, automated document management, and unified credit administration and portfolio management.Read the Loan Origination System case study About PlainsCapital BankPlainsCapital Bank, the eighth-largest Texas-headquartered bank by deposit market share, operates 55 Texas branches and has approximately 1,040 employees providing highly personalized relationship banking through a single point of contact. Offering commercial lending, treasury management, small business banking, private banking, and trust and wealth management services, PlainsCapital Bank empowers responsive, local decision making in each of its major markets: Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, the Rio Grande Valley, and San Antonio. PlainsCapital Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH). Member FDIC. Find more information at PlainsCapital.com.About BankPointBankPoint is a world-class software provider, based in McKinney Texas, serving financial institutions with assets ranging from $100M to $60B. As a privately held company, BankPoint is a seasoned group of technology, banking, and consulting professionals who are passionate about developing superior banking solutions and providing amazing user experiences and support for customers.

