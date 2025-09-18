Nation's First Instant School Savers!

School Savings™ INSTANT SAVERS Lead the Way to FedNow™ Instant Payments

LACONIA, NH, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The kids at Pleasant Street School are learning about Instant Payments through the latest innovation at SchoolSavings.com™.Brothers Parker, Preston and Pierson didn't have to wait two business days for their School Savings deposits to reach their accounts. That’s because they are the nation’s first ‘Instant Savers’. Thanks to sponsorship by the Bank of New Hampshire , School Savings with FedNow is making Instant Payments viable – even for kids!School Savings is dedicated to “creating a new generation of savers” via its longstanding online school-banking platform and Instant Payments, settled in 20 seconds, fit right in!“Building on the success of School Savings, we have added ‘ idebit ’ and its Instant Payments capability as a certified FedNow Service Provider to our saving solution. idebit enables our financial institution partners to ‘learn by doing’ FEDNOW™ Instant Payments in a controlled environment" stated Sherry Avena, Chief Executive Officer of the company.Financial Institutions across the nation are invited to sponsor schools in their communities, establish savings accounts for their K-8 students and introduce them to the future of payments--FedNow Instant Payments! To participate, banks and credit unions may contact support@schoolsavings.com to request a curated Sponsor Packet or visit Schoolsavings.com or idebit.com for more information.About School SavingsOver more than 40 years, 3,000,000+ children in more than 7000 schools have saved millions of dollars. More importantly, they have had hands-on experience learning to save for their future. U.S. Department of Education approved. The company is based in the Greater Puget Sound Area.About Bank of New HampshireBank of New Hampshire, founded in 1831, provides deposit, lending and wealth management products and services to families and businesses throughout New Hampshire and southern Maine. With 21 banking offices and assets exceeding $2.5 billion, Bank of New Hampshire is the oldest and one of the largest independent banks in the state. Bank of New Hampshire is a mutual organization, focused on the success of its customers, communities and employees, rather than stockholders. For more information, call 1.800.832.0912 or visit BNH.Bank.

See how easy it is to make a FedNow Instant Deposit as narrated by a student.

