Making Tax Digital: New HMRC system explained

The union Equity has organised a HMRC-led webinar to help creative professionals navigate ‘Making Tax Digital’ (MTD) - a new system for recording and reporting income rolling out in April 2026.

Participants will learn about the key elements of MTD and can have their questions answered, though these need to be submitted ahead of time to Amelia at: [email protected].

The webinar will have live captioning of speakers. If you have any reasonable adjustments or accessibility requirements please contact Amelia.

The webinar will take place on 24 September at 10:30am on Zoom.

