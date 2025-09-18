DocuFilms Receives Two Rocky Mountain Emmy Nominations

Eating History and Moving Arts posters and images.

Eating History and Moving Arts Honored by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

These two Emmy nominations, followed by last year's win for The Food Depot, recognize not just our work but also the people and organizations that trusted us with their stories.” — Michael Campbell

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocuFilms , a nonprofit documentary production company based in Santa Fe, has received two Rocky Mountain Emmy nominations from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The nominated films are 'Eating History: A Taste of New Mexico' and 'Moving Arts | Setting Hearts Ablaze'. Both films were directed by Zac Cornfield and produced by DocuFilms.'Moving Arts | Setting Hearts Ablaze' tells the inspiring story of Moving Arts Española, a creative hub changing the lives of young people through the power of dance, music, and art. “This film is a testament to the phrase ‘Art is Medicine’ and a love letter to filmmaking as an art form,” said Zac Cornfield. “Challenged by the creativity of Moving Arts, we have created a work of art that incorporates documentary, narrative filmmaking, and music videos into one piece showcasing this life-changing program.”Eating History explores New Mexico’s rich culinary traditions and was co-produced with the Museum Foundation of New Mexico. Zac Cornfield said, “Having been born in New Mexico, I feel so lucky to have the opportunity to tell the story of my home, which spans over 22,000 years, shaped by its diverse cultures, traditions, and foods. I aimed for the audience to appreciate New Mexico’s deep cultural connections to food and how that has helped shape its history, not just leave with a craving for chili.”"Our mission is to tell stories that inspire communities,” said Michael Campbell, Executive Producer and Co-Founder of DocuFilms. “These two Emmy nominations, followed by last year's win for 'Movement', about The Food Depot in Santa Fe, recognize not just our work but also the people and organizations that trusted us with their stories.”The winners of the 2025 Rocky Mountain EmmyAwards will be announced November 8, 2025, at the Chateau Luxe, Phoenix, Arizona, and streamed live on the Rocky Mountain Emmy website [ www.rockymountainemmy.org ABOUT DOCUFILMSDocuFilms is a nonprofit production company based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, dedicated to creating films that uplift, inspire, and spark change. Each production is designed to create community impact, ensuring that stories of resilience, culture, and creativity reach wide audiences. [ www.docufilms.org ABOUT ZAC CORNFIELDZac Cornfield is a Rocky Mountain Emmy Award-winning director and storyteller from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is primarily known for his work with Santa Fe-based Docufilms. From Documentaries to Music Videos, Narratives, and Commercials, Zac adopts a human-first approach to filmmaking, creating impactful and relatable stories, ensuring they resonate with the audience. This method results in films that are true to the subject and the story and are captivating for viewers. Zac’s passion for people and visual skills create stunning projects, influencing the audience’s worldview.ABOUT MICHAEL CAMPBELLMichael Campbell, co-founder and Executive Producer of DocuFilms, is an accomplished documentary filmmaker with a passion for storytelling that inspires. With decades of experience creating impactful narratives, Michael has transitioned his expertise from leading global advertising campaigns to crafting compelling documentaries that drive social and cultural awareness. Michael’s film career began in advertising, where he developed and led many of the world’s most celebrated branding efforts. His portfolio of Super Bowl commercials consistently scored in the top 10 of the USA Today Ad Meter.ABOUT THE MUSEUM FOUNDATION OF NEW MEXICOThe Museum Foundation of New Mexico supports the Museum of New Mexico system, raising funds and awareness for four state museums, seven historic sites, and the Office of Archaeological Studies. Through partnerships and advocacy, the Foundation helps preserve New Mexico’s cultural heritage and foster public engagement. [ www.museumfoundation.org ABOUT MOVING ARTS ESPAÑOLAFounded in 2008 by 2019 CNN HERO, Roger Montoya and CEO Salvador Ruiz Esquivel, Moving Arts Española provides free and affordable arts education, academic tutoring, and wellness programs annually for over 900 children and families in Northern New Mexico. Its mission is to nurture young people’s creativity, confidence, and resilience. [ www.movingartsespanola.org ABOUT THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN EMMYAWARDSThe Rocky Mountain EmmyAwards are presented by the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, honoring excellence in television production across Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and El Centro, California. [ www.rockymountainemmy.org

Moving Arts, Setting Hearts Ablaze Trailer

