National Workforce Development Day Celebrated with Proclamations, Community Events, and Nationwide Participation

National Workforce Development Day 2025

Launched within Workforce Development Month, the new day amplifies collaboration and awareness of skills and career opportunities nationwide.

Workforce development is about people and helping them find their path, build skills, and connect to opportunities.” — Daisy Saulls

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, September 17, communities across the country marked the first-ever National Workforce Development Day , a new annual day of recognition created to spotlight the urgent need for career pathways and skills training across essential industries.The day, spearheaded by PATHIRED , was recognized with proclamations, community events, and corporate initiatives that highlighted the critical role of workforce development in driving economic growth and opportunity. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker formally declared September 17 as National Workforce Development Day, the Village of Hoffman Estates issued a local proclamation, and Colorado Governor Jared Polis recognized Workforce Development Month.By establishing National Workforce Development Day within Workforce Development Month, PATHIRED and its partners aimed to amplify the month’s visibility while also convening organizations and communities around a single day of unified celebration and action. Participation reflected the diversity of the workforce development ecosystem, with workforce boards, economic development organizations, associations, employers, schools, and nonprofits across the country amplifying stories and spotlighting programs that prepare people for careers.This new observance comes at a pivotal time for America’s workforce, when record disengagement among young people, rapid advances in artificial intelligence, and economic uncertainty across industries are driving both anxiety and opportunity. Millions of workers will need to upskill and retool for the modern economy, making collaboration between schools, employers, and community organizations more important than ever.“This first year exceeded expectations, and it showed how powerful it can be when schools, employers, nonprofits, and government all come together,” said Daisy Saulls, Founder and President of PATHIRED. “Workforce development is about people and helping them find their path, build skills, and connect to opportunities. National Workforce Development Day was established to highlight the organizations already doing this work and to inspire greater collaboration in the years ahead. The hope is that by promoting these initiatives on this day, the information will reach communities that need it most. Especially those who may not know about the resources already available to them.” Vantage Data Centers served as the presenting sponsor of the inaugural day. The company’s sponsorship underscores the private sector’s role in supporting workforce development and ensuring industries have the talent needed to sustain long-term growth.National Workforce Development Day will continue annually on September 17, building momentum each year as more states, schools, employers, nonprofits, and community organizations join the movement. The inaugural celebration demonstrated the power of cross-sector collaboration. When education, industry, and government align, workforce development becomes more than a program; it becomes a shared commitment.Looking ahead, the goal is to expand participation with more dedicated programs and in-person events that engage with communities and job seekers to strengthen apprenticeships in the skilled trades, build healthcare career pathways, advance opportunities in digital infrastructure, and develop upskilling and retention programs that help workers grow in their fields.Join the movement. Organizations can sign up as a sponsor, partner, or request support at PATHIRED.org.About PATHIREDPATHIRED is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a stronger, more connected workforce development ecosystem. Through partnerships across industry, education, and community, PATHIRED amplifies proven programs, connects learners to opportunities, and helps organizations create sustainable pathways to careers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.