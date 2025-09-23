LA Photo Party Revives the Enclosed Photo Booth for the Modern Era with Casa
Casa, available now: a portable enclosed booth engineered for modern event professionals.
Casa features a modern silhouette, with customizable EdgeGlide panels, and a zero-tool assembly system that lets operators arrive and set-up quickly. Once inside, guests experience the full power of Photo Booth Upload – pro-grade capture with a simplified user flow, for guests to easily capture their best features.
“Casa is the culmination of years of building demand for classic nostalgic experiences, that are now leading across entertainment, retail, and live events.” said CEO, David Miller. “Reimagined with the portability, customization, and technology today’s events require.” The ultra-portable enclosed booth is precision engineered to be light weight and compact enough to fit in many sedans, eliminating the need for specialty vehicle deployment and complex tool builds.
Key Features of Casa
- Optimized for LA Photo Party Photo Booth Upload software – Unlock every feature from photo strips to A.I. generative effects.
- EdgeGlide Panels – Custom graphics transform Casa into a fully branded centerpiece.
- Zero Tools Assembly – Rapid setup and teardown built for operators in motion.
- Compact Transportability – Modular build fits in most Sedans, SUVs, and crossovers.
Casa is available now at www.laphotoparty.com/casa
About LA Photo Party
LA Photo Party redefines photo booth experiences with award-winning hardware in the Casa, Explorer, INFINITE, Venture, and VentureGO photo booths—complemented by proprietary software, including Photo Booth Upload for capturing high-quality images, Photo Party Upload for seamless sharing, and Landmark for robust iPad solutions. Specializing in customized event photography solutions, LA Photo Party equips photo booth operators worldwide to seamlessly integrate each activation with brand strategies, empowering guests and elevating events with technology designed for impactful engagement and ease of use.
