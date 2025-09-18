Perfectly Palm Beach Announces Retail Release of Candles and Diffusers

Effortlessly elegant scents are now accessible to every person who wants to experience the beauty and legacy of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfectly Palm Beach , a lifestyle company based in Palm Beach, Florida and dedicated to creating high-quality, non-toxic, sustainable candles diffusers , bath and body products, today announced the retail launch of their Perfectly Palm Beach Candle and Diffusers. Once only available to professional interior designers, specialty boutiques, and Lilly Pulitzer retail locations, these effortlessly elegant scents are now accessible to every person who wants to experience the beauty and legacy of Palm Beach“I wanted to capture what makes Palm Beach feel so timeless,” smiles Jayne Chase, Founder of Perfectly Palm Beach… “each product mixes a perfect blend of the timeless sophistication and playful charm, balancing classic beauty with notes of lemons, oranges and tropical sea salt--- it’s more than just a place, it’s a way of life.”The brand embodies the true essence of Palm Beach, from walking along the beach, scrolling through Worth Avenue’s bougainvillea covered vias, or just lingering on a terrace at sunset, the scent captures the casual, timeless elegance of Palm Beach.The entire award-winning collection is packaged in a white box with colorful artwork, depicting the Palm Beach shoreline and is differentiated by varying bright colored grosgrain ribbons. The Signature Candle and Diffuser formulated with the fragrance of lemons, oranges and sea salt, are a perfect blend of soy and high-grade wax with a cotton, lead free wick for extended burn times for up to 50 hours. The diffuser uses only natural reeds. Both products are proudly made in the USA.From overwhelming requests from customers, Perfectly Palm Beach decided to add back their limited production Holiday Candle from last season. With the magical mixture of coastal chic and vibrant style, the Holiday Candle, adds light notes of evergreen and pine that contribute to the timeless theme of the holiday season, while conjuring up thoughts of tropical nights and vintage glamour. Packaged in a white box with colorful artwork and a red grosgrain ribbon, it also makes a wonderful seasonal gift.The launch will be supported by new website and an interactive social media campaign, featuring influencers and content creators sharing authentic reviews and experiences. An educational blog series will also accompany the rollout, offering home décor and design ideas along with segments on lifestyle and entertaining. Additionally, the brand is committed to maintaining a dynamic, evolving connection and long-term relationship with its audience.Perfectly Palm Beach products can be found at retailers including Amazon, Lilly Pulitzer and many other independent retailers throughout the USA.Safe Harbor StatementMatters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward- looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.Media Contact: Info@perfectlypb.com

