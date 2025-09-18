Word of Mouth Launches Culinary Experiences in Vero Beach

Word of Mouth brings people together through food, flavor, and genuine connection.

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Word of Mouth, founded by spirited culinary host Domitria Moore, is thrilled to announce its official launch in Vero Beach. Offering immersive cooking classes, bespoke events, and a hand-curated kitchen pantry, Word of Mouth brings people together through food, flavor, and genuine connection.

From rolling out fresh pasta to crafting elaborate desserts, the hands-on cooking classes welcome home cooks of all levels to create, learn, and linger over a shared meal. Beyond classes, Word of Mouth hosts special events where guests collaborate on a full-course menu and then enjoy an elevated dining experience infused with laughter, culture, and unforgettable flavors.

The Kitchen Pantry, curated by Domitria herself, offers artisanal ingredients, stylish tools, and hostess gifts designed to elevate at-home cooking and entertaining.

“At Word of Mouth, every experience is crafted with warmth, creativity, and connection,” says Domitria Moore. “Food isn’t just about what’s on the plate—it’s about the people around it.”

A Launch Powered by Dream Fuel Marketing

The debut of Word of Mouth was brought to life in partnership with Dream Fuel Marketing, a boutique agency based in Vero Beach. Dream Fuel Marketing provided brand strategy and development, including a custom website design and full collaboration on the launch party, ensuring every detail reflected Domitria’s passion and vision. By blending strategy, design, and event execution, Dream Fuel helped transform Word of Mouth into more than a culinary brand—it became a vibrant community experience where passion meets the plate.

About Word of Mouth

Word of Mouth is a culinary brand built on connection, culture, and creativity. Offering cooking classes, curated events, and a hand-picked kitchen pantry, founder Domitria Moore invites the Vero Beach community to cook, create, and celebrate together. Whether it’s a date night, team gathering, or special celebration, Word of Mouth turns every occasion into a flavorful memory.

About Dream Fuel Marketing

Dream Fuel Marketing is a boutique creative agency based in Vero Beach, Florida, specializing in brand strategy, development, and storytelling. Founded by Tamara Darress, the agency helps businesses build bold identities, design custom websites, launch unforgettable events, and connect deeply with their audiences. With services spanning social media marketing, video production, design, and event branding, Dream Fuel’s mission is to fuel the dreams behind every brand and ensure they don’t just get noticed—they get remembered.

Media Contact:

Domitria Moore

Founder, Word of Mouth

Phone: (772) 584-9624

Email: domitria@word-of-mouth-vero.com

Website: www.word-of-mouth-vero.com

For more information on Word of Mouth, visit www.word-of-mouth-vero.com. To learn more about Dream Fuel Marketing, visit www.dreamfuelmarketing.com.

