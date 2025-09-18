Leadership Strategist Sheryl Raphael Whitaker Releases Book 'It Starts with Joy'

Sheryl Raphael Whitaker, MBA, executive coach and founder of EdenAnthony LLC, announces her debut book "It Starts with Joy" / Photo Credit: Ingrid Tomlinson

Whitaker’s Joy is My COO™ Philosophy Creates a Strategic Operating System for Organizational Culture, Impact and Influence

PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheryl Raphael Whitaker, MBA, executive coach, leadership strategist, and founder & CEO of EdenAnthony LLC, announces the release of her debut book, "It Starts with Joy: The Inner Shift that Changes Everything," available September 18, 2025, on Amazon. The book introduces Whitaker’s Joy is My COO™ groundbreaking approach designed to help executives, teams and organizations reclaim joy as a strategic advantage rather than a fleeting perk.

Whitaker says, “Leadership starts with who you are, not just what you do. When joy runs your operating system, you build trust, strengthen relationships, and lead in ways that can’t be shaken. Joy isn’t a luxury—it’s the most sustainable advantage leaders have.”

Her methodology has been influenced by a wide array of experiences, including leading enterprise learning and talent development for 37,000+ employees at USAA.

Alongside the book, Whitaker is expanding her work with executives, teams, and organizations through her JoyShift™ method with programs designed to help leaders reclaim joy as a strategic operating system for influence, culture, and impact.

Drawing on more than 35 years of experience coaching executives and leading organizational transformation, Whitaker dismantles the myth that success demands sacrifice. She invites readers to see what happens when joy takes its rightful place at the center of leadership.

In “It Starts With Joy,” readers will discover:

Why joy belongs in the C-suite as a bold leadership strategy.

What really happens when fear—rather than joy—runs the show.

The four JoyShift™ identity shifts that redefine what it means to lead.

Stories of leaders who reclaimed clarity, authenticity, and influence by making joy their operating system.

Whitaker has guided leaders and organizations, including State Farm, AIG, PURE Insurance, CarGurus and USAA. Her mission is to help leaders align strategy with humanity—protecting the dignity of those they lead while creating cultures where people thrive.

"It Starts with Joy: The Inner Shift that Changes Everything" will be available beginning September 18, 2025, through Amazon.com.

For more information, visit https://www.edenanthonyelitetalent.com.

About Sheryl Raphael Whitaker

Sheryl Raphael Whitaker, MBA, is a renowned author, speaker, and certified executive coach—and the author of the forthcoming It Starts with Joy – The Inner Shift that Changes Everything (September 2025). As Founder & CEO of EdenAnthony LLC, she helps executives, teams, and organizations move from disconnection and overload to clarity, authenticity, and unshakeable joy through her JoyShift™ method, the It Starts with Joy framework, and her leadership philosophy, Joy is my COO™. She has led enterprise learning and talent development for over 37,000 employees at USAA, transforming learning across the enterprise and building critical capabilities for the future of work. She also serves as Executive Board Member and Director of Curation for TEDxSouthlake, is a Growthspace Ambassador, a member of PeakSpan Capital’s Expert Community, and an Executive Champion for TheClimb.org. Her client and partner relationships include PURE Insurance, CarGurus, and other high-growth organizations. Whitaker holds a BA in Marketing from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from Dowling College. She lives with her husband, Dwayne, and their pup, Bella.

ISBN: 9798999809308

Page Count: 70 pages

Price: $9.99 (paperback); $2.99 (Kindle)

Publication Date: September 18, 2025

