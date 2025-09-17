Oxfam UNGA80 Media Advisory



Oxfam and partners at UNGA80

Oxfam leaders, experts, and partners are joining the UN 80th General Assembly and Climate Week in New York, hosting and attending events and releasing reports and statements focused on gender, humanitarian crises with a focus on Gaza, climate action, UN reform, and more. Oxfam will be urging global leaders to take bold decisions and action as they deliberate on the pressing issues of our time.

Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said:

“As leaders come together for UNGA80, the UN is under tremendous strain: critical funding has been slashed as needs rise, and its ability to deliver peace and security has been called into question, with some permanent members of the Security Council complicit in violating international humanitarian law.

“At its 80th anniversary, governments have a unique and urgent opportunity to lay the foundation for the reform direly needed to strengthen the UN so it is equipped to lead us in tackling the polycrisis we face – extreme and growing climate catastrophes and inequality , attacks on democracy and rights, the erosion of women’s and gender rights and deadly conflicts and extreme hunger, among others.

“In spite of it all, we must remember the power of collective action – we know that our best chance is together. This week at the UN, organizations like Oxfam are here to voice our concerns, offer our partnership and solidarity, and outline our own solutions. Now we need leaders to boldly share their own vision for a secure and peaceful way forward - and what they will do to fight for it with us.”

Here is an overview of Oxfam’s key events, media spokespeople, and products.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM OXFAM’S AGENDA (all times in ET):

Thursday, September 18:

At 5:30pm, Oxfam and other civil society organizations will be hosting a media happy hour for a chance for experts and journalists to connect. Media can RSVP here.

Saturday, September 20:

Oxfam will host the side-event “G20 at 20 and UNGA at 80” that will provide a moment to reflect on the importance of progressive democracy having institutionalized engagement for civil society in multilateral processes like the G20 or UN General Assembly. Zane Dangor, G20 South Africa’s sherpa will be one of the key speakers. Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar, Oxfam Brasil Executive Director Viviana Santiago, and Oxfam South Africa Interim Executive Director Nkateko Chauke will be speaking.

Tuesday, September 23:

Oxfam is hosting a High-Level Meeting on the 30th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women titled "Feminist Leadership: Reclaiming Space, Shaping Futures; 80 Years of Resistance, 30 Since Beijing", which will feature a roundtable discussion, followed by a reception. This event will feature Oxfam and partner speakers. RSVP here.

Wednesday, September 24:

Oxfam is launching a new climate report: Unjust Transition: Reclaiming the Energy Future from Climate Colonialism. The report details how super-rich polluters – individuals, companies and countries – are hijacking the clean energy transition for their own profit and are reproducing colonial patterns that are entrench inequalities and fuel human rights violations. Embargo: 00:01 ET. To receive an embargoed copy of the report, please contact karelia.pallan@oxfam.org.

Thursday, September 25:

Oxfam will be hosting a Secondhand September: Behind the Seams event discussing how fashion impacts workers, communities, and justice in the global economy. The event will feature a panel with voices across the sustainability sector, a live musical performance by Raye Zaragoza, and pop-up activations like a custom chainstitch embroidery booth and a secondhand-chic shop with celebrity-donated clothing and vinyl. Media can RSVP here.

Reactive Statements:

Oxfam will be commenting on Heads of State Speeches during the High-Level Debate, including a statement ahead of President Trump’s remarks, and other developments throughout.

OXFAM SPOKESPEOPLE:

• Amitabh Behar, Oxfam International Executive Director: Sustainable Development Goals, UN Reform, Inequality, Climate, Democracy, Human Rights

• Abby Maxman, Oxfam America President and CEO: Sustainable Development Goals, Inequality, Humanitarian Issues including DRC and Gaza

• Viviana Santiago, Oxfam Brasil Executive Director: Inequality, Gender

• Nkateko Chauke, Oxfam South Africa Interim Executive Director: Inequality, Gender, Climate Justice and Sustainability

• Brenda Mofya, Oxfam International Head of New York Office: Sustainable Development Goals, The Summit of the Future, Humanitarian Issues

• Bushra Khalidi, Oxfam Occupied Palestinian Territory Policy Lead: Gaza and West Bank Policy

• Amina Hersi, Oxfam International Head of Gender Rights & Justice Advocacy & Campaigns: Gender Justice & Civic Space, UN negotiations on gender issues, CSW revitalization process

• Ashfaq Khalfan, Oxfam America Director of Climate Justice: U.S. position and context on climate issues in UN agenda, Climate and Inequality

• Marinel Ubaldo, Climate Activist from the Philippines and Oxfam Partner; Climate and Youth Activism

FULL LIST OF EVENTS AND MEDIA PRODUCTS:

Thursday, September 18:

OXFAM JOINT EVENT: Media & Civil Society Happy Hour: Oxfam and civil society partners are hosting a happy hour to connect policy experts with media.

TIME: 5:30-8:30pm

LOCATION: The Stag’s Head, 252 E 51st Street (at 2nd Avenue)

LINK FOR MEDIA TO RSVP: UNGA Media & Civil Society Happy Hour

Sunday, September 21:

OXFAM JOINT EVENT: C4UN Rooftop Reception @ UNG80 at the Oxfam New York office. The reception will bring together delegates and NGO representatives at the start of UNGA 80 High-Level Week.

TIME: 6-9pm

LOCATION: Jay Suites, 369 Lexington Ave (corner Lexington & 41st), Grand Central Rooftop

LINK TO REGISTER: C4UN UNGA80 Reception

Monday, September 22:

OXFAM STATEMENT: Oxfam will issue a statement ahead of President Trump’s address at the General Debate.

Tuesday, September 23:

OXFAM SPEAKER: Sept 23: As part of the Devex Impact House @UNGA80 conversation series, Abby will speak about the humanitarian consequences of aid cuts, including what she saw firsthand in DRC, and how can they be mitigated with Devex Managing Editor Anna Gawel.

TIME: 8:45-9am

LOCATION: NCD Pavilion

LINK TO VIEW: Devex Impact House @ UNGA 80

OXFAM EVENT: Feminist Leadership: Reclaiming Space, Shaping Futures; 80 Years of Resistance, 30 Since Beijing. The event will feature a roundtable discussion, followed by a reception. The event is co-sponsored by the Asfari Insitute at the American University of Beirut, Fòs Feminista, FEMNET, and the Women's Major Group.

TIME: 4:30-7pm

LOCATION: American University of Beirut, Debs Center

LINK TO REGISTER: Feminist Leadership: Reclaiming Space, Shaping Futures

OXFAM SPEAKER: Amitabh Behar, Oxfam International Executive Director, will be speaking in the event “What would a global order of middle powers look like?” organized by Project Starling and New America. The event will explore how international cooperation must evolve to meet today’s urgent challenges, from escalating global inequality to climate disruption and the shifting dynamics of power.

TIME: 1-2:30pm

LOCATION: Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice

Wednesday, September 24:

OXFAM REPORT: Unjust Transition: Reclaiming the Energy Future from Climate Colonialism. The report details how super-rich polluters – individuals, companies and countries – are hijacking the clean energy transition for their own profit and are reproducing colonial patterns that entrench inequalities and fuel human rights violations. Embargo: 00:01 ET.

OXFAM JOINT EVENT: Powering Justice: Safeguarding Human Rights in the Race for Transition Minerals. In collaboration with the Business and Human Rights Resource Center, this panel discussion will explore current geopolitical contestation around securing mineral supply chains, industry positioning and trends, and how frontline communities and activists are mobilizing globally to hold the line on long-fought protections, participation, equity and transparency measures.

TIME: 9-10:30am

LOCATION: OASIS by Workville, 315 W 35th Street, Floor 15

LINK TO REGISTER: Powering Justice: Safeguarding Human Rights in the Race for Transition Minerals

OXFAM JOINT EVENT: Taxation for Fair Climate Finance; partnering with Club de Madrid and Global Solidarity Levies Taskforce. This panel will bring together current and former government leaders, civil society voices, and international experts to explore the opportunities, political momentum, and pathways for advancing fair climate financing at the national level and the international level, including in the negotiations of the UN Tax Convention.

TIME: 2-4pm

LOCATION: OASIS by Workville, 315 W 35th Street, Floor 15

LINK TO REGISTER: Taxation for Fair Climate Financing

OXFAM JOINT EVENT: Fireside Dialogue: Africa at UNGA80 – The End of a Historical Cycle and the Next World Order will convene leading African voices, including former AU Commission Chairperson Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, for a reflective conversation on the decline of the post-1945 international order and Africa’s role in shaping a more just and inclusive global system. The dialogue is organized by Oxfam International, the AU ECOSOCC, TrustAfrica, the Ford Foundation, and other partners.

TIME: 10am-1pm

LOCATION: Jay Suites, Beatles Room, 515 Madison Ave, 10th Floor

LINK TO REGISTER: Fireside Dialogue: Africa at UNGA80

Thursday, September 25:

OXFAM JOINT EVENT: Advancing Just Transition without Deepening Inequalities: How NDCs center local leadership in the global push for Just Transition, partnering with Climate Action Network International. As countries submit updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) ahead of COP30, this panel will examine how NDCs can reinforce locally led adaptation, inclusive and participatory climate planning, and climate finance for a truly Just Transition.

TIME: 9:30-11am

LOCATION: OASIS by Workville, 315 W 35th Street, Floor 15

LINK TO REGISTER: Advancing Just Transition without Deepening Inequalites

OXFAM JOINT EVENT: Protecting Land Rights Defenders through Multi-Stakeholder Approach; partnering with Land Rights Now Campaign. In the face of interlocking crises, ancestral and territorial knowledge emerges as a means of resistance and a path to climate solutions grounded in care, reciprocity and collective governance, this panel will emphasize the urgent need to address the criminalization and invisibilization by the corporate and public sector.

TIME: 12-1:30pm

LOCATION: OASIS by Workville, 315 W 35th Street, Floor 15

LINK TO REGISTER: Protecting Land & Enviroment Defenders through Multi-Stakeholder Approach

OXFAM SPEAKER: Amitabh Behar, Oxfam’s Executive Director, will be speaking at event “Human Rights for Everyone, Everywhere - Core of our Shared Humanity”, organized by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights. The High Commissioner Volker Türk, H.E. Ms. Natasa Pirc Musar President of Slovenia, and H.E. Mr. Duma Gideon Boko President of Botswana will also participate, among others.

TIME: 1-2:30pm

LOCATION: Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice

OXFAM JOINT EVENT: Towards Gender-Transformative Action on Super-Pollutants; partnering with the Climate and Clean Air Coalition. The discussion will focus on gender-transformative action on super pollutants, across sectors including agriculture, cooling, fossil fuels, household energy, transport, and waste.

TIME: 2:30-4pm

LOCATION: OASIS by Workville, 315 W 35th Street, Floor 15

LINK TO REGISTER: Towards Gender-Transformative Action on Super-Pollutants

OXFAM EVENT: Secondhand September: Behind the Seams. The event will discuss how fashion impacts workers, communities, and justice in the global economy. The event will feature a panel with voices across the sustainability sector, a live musical performance by Raye Zaragoza, and pop-up activations like a custom chainstitch embroidery booth and a secondhand-chic shop with celebrity-donated clothing and vinyl.

TIME: 5-8pm

LOCATION: OASIS by Workville, 315 W 35th Street, Floor 15

LINK TO REGISTER: Secondhand September: Behind the Seams

