On This Page

Date: October 15 - 16, 2025 Day1: Wed, Oct 15 8:30 a.m. - 05:00 p.m. ET Day2: Thu, Oct 16 8:30 a.m. - 03:40 p.m. ET Location: Event Location

Building II

The Universities at Shady GroveBuilding II 9630 Gudelsky Drive

Rockville, MD 20850

United States



This 2-day hybrid (virtual and in-person) workshop focuses on exploring the opportunities, applications, and regulatory considerations of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in generic drug development and product lifecycle management. The workshop will include comprehensive sessions examining regulatory perspectives from global agencies, practical applications of AI in streamlining workflows, and innovative AI and modeling approaches to facilitate drug development and quantitative medicine. The program features expert presentations from regulatory scientists, industry leaders, and academic researchers, complemented by interactive Q&A panels and small group discussions for in-person attendees. This collaborative forum aims to advance an understanding of AI's potential to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and regulatory compliance throughout the generic drug development continuum, while addressing the evolving regulatory landscape that shapes the safe and effective integration of AI technologies in pharmaceutical innovation.

For more information, please visit the Center for Research on Complex Generics website for this Workshop.

