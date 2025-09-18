Mary Kutter Announces Fall 2025 “Breakout Tour” Mary Kutter performs at Full Throttle Saloon at Sturgis 2025 Mary Kutter performing live at Eddie's Attic

Rising Country Voice Brings Viral Hits to Intimate Venues Across the Southeast and Midwest

What truly distinguishes Mary's artistry is her willingness to explore complex, personal narratives. These songs resonate deeply because they speak truth, regardless of commercial appeal.” — Randy Hulsey, Backstage Pass Radio

NASHVILLE, MO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a summer of viral momentum and packed performances, Kentucky-born and Nashville-based country artist Mary Kutter is set to launch her highly anticipated “Breakout Tour.” Spanning November, the tour will stop at iconic venues across the Southeast and Midwest, giving fans an up-close opportunity to connect with one of country music’s most compelling new voices.The Breakout Tour builds on the runaway success of Kutter’s viral anthems “The Devil Wore a Lab Coat” and “Devil’s Money,” which have racked up more than 60 million views combined across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. With platinum and gold songwriting credits already to her name for Nate Smith, Bailey Zimmerman, and Alexandra Kay, Mary is stepping into her own spotlight as an artist whose raw storytelling resonates deeply with working-class America.Two Historic Moments on the Tour• Friday, September 19 – Tulsa, OK | BOK CenterMary Kutter will open for Country Legend Hank Williams Jr. in her first-ever arena performance. This special invitation follows her acclaimed opening performance for Hank Jr. earlier this year at the legendary Full Throttle Saloon during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.• Tuesday, November 11 – Bowling Green, KY | SKyPACAs part of her own tour, Mary will also open for Southern rock icons 38 Special during their 50th Anniversary Tour — uniting two generations of music fans for an unforgettable night.Full Breakout Tour Schedule• November 4, 2025 – Eddie’s Attic | Decatur, GA – 7:00 PM• November 5, 2025 – The Burl | Lexington, KY – 7:00 PM• November 6, 2025 – The Grainery | Plain City, OH – 6:00 PM• November 7, 2025 – Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) | Bowling Green, KY – 7:30 PM (opening for 38 Special)• November 12, 2025 – Open Chord Music | Knoxville, TN – 8:00 PM• November 13, 2025 – The Basement | Nashville, TN – 7:00 PM• November 14, 2025 – The Barrelhouse Ballroom | Chattanooga, TN – 8:00 PMFor Sponsorships, or Brand Collaborations - Steven Fuller, info@fullercreative.netFor Booking - Adrian Michaels Agency, adrianmichaelsagency@gmail.com, www.adrianmichaelsagency.com About Mary KutterMary Kutter’s ability to captivate audiences with her emotionally charged lyrics and fearless vocals has earned her the reputation as “The Voice of the People.” With over 200 million total views, over 1 million social media followers, and credits on Billboard Top 20 and iTunes #1 country hits, Mary is a songwriter turned breakout artist on the rise. Her upcoming upcoming album The Great American Struggle — produced by Jason Aldean collaborators Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy — further cements her place as a bold, authentic voice in modern country music.Listen To Her Music:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0rTX0ieS2m0gUGLlLe4kQP Amazon Music https://music.amazon.com/artists/B009PRUQ1M/mary-kutter Apple Music https://music.apple.com/us/artist/mary-kutter/1615816445 Follow Mary Kutter:Website: https://www.marykutter.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marykutter/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@marykutter YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPlQ0k_v3XpDKiqnF63rNwA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mary.kutter

Mary Kutter Performing live with Hank Williams Jr. at Full Throttle Saloon Sturgis 2025

