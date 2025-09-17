COMMISSIONER SID MILLER SUPPORTS NEW PUSH TO MAKE TEXAS KIDS HEALTHY AGAIN

“The Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy is exactly what America needs. For too long, our kids have been facing rising rates of diabetes, allergies, and other chronic health problems. That changes now. Our children deserve better, and this plan delivers by putting real food and real nutrition back on the table.

Under President Trump’s leadership, United States Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kennedy and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission are prioritizing kids’ health on a national level. From fresh farm-fresh meals in the lunchroom to nutrition education in the classroom, this approach strengthens the connection between the heartland and the lunchroom. Healthy kids don’t just mean healthier families; they lead to stronger communities, a stronger Texas, and a stronger America.

I’m proud to see the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins leading this charge. She knows what I know: when farmers, ranchers, parents, and teachers all pull in the same direction, we can turn this ship around. America already produces the safest, most abundant food supply in the world. Now, we’re going to raise the healthiest generation of kids this nation has ever seen.”