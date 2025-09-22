Pacific Service Credit Union Names Jason Stiles as New Chief Lending Officer

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Service Credit Union, a full-service financial institution serving several counties throughout California, announced that Jason Stiles has joined the organization as its chief lending officer. He will succeed Hemlata Patel, who is retiring after 26 years of service.“Jason is widely recognized for his ability to drive substantial portfolio growth and create efficiencies that strengthen organizations for the long term,” said Jenna Lampson, CEO of Pacific Service Credit Union. “He is deeply engaged in advocacy and outreach, while simultaneously building and inspiring high-performing teams that deliver exceptional results. We are excited for the knowledge he will bring and impact he will make on the members and communities we serve.”Jason holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Arizona, as well as an MBA in finance from the University of Phoenix. He brings more than 28 years of lending and executive leadership experience across some of the nation’s largest financial institutions including AIG, Bank of America, and Schools First FCU. Throughout his career, he has successfully led lending, operations, and strategic growth initiatives—often guiding teams through periods of significant change and transformation.“I am excited to join Pacific Service Credit Union at such a pivotal time”, said Stiles. “I look forward to helping strengthen our organization while ensuring we build innovative lending solutions that fuel growth and deliver real value to our members. I’m here to serve our members and help families and our community flourish for years to come.”A proven servant-leader, Jason has built and inspired high-performing teams in multiple markets, leading large teams and managing multibillion-dollar lending portfolios. His background includes expertise in consumer, mortgage, commercial, and participation lending, as well as deep experience in regulatory oversight, risk management, and the strategic use of technology to improve member service.About Pacific Service Credit UnionPacific Service Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution committed to strengthening the financial lives of its over 70,000 members through trustworthy practices, superior products and exceptional service. Founded in 1936 by employees of Pacific Gas & Electric Company, it is a full-service credit union with assets over $1.3 billion and a field of membership that incorporates 12 Northern California counties. Bauer Financial, a third-party firm that analyzes the financial health of banks and credit unions, consistently awards Pacific Service Credit Union its highest 5-Star rating. The credit union has been named as a Top Workplace in the Bay Area for seven years running. In addition, it has ranked as a top corporate philanthropist by the San Francisco Business Times for 10 consecutive years, joining a handful of companies that donate more than 1% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve. Pacific Service Credit Union concentrates on funding organizations that provide services for at-risk children, education, health and human services, and disaster relief. For more information, visit: https://www.pacificservice.org

