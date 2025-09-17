Hair We Share to Participate in the Wave Wellness & Beauty Expo and Share Its Mission of Restoring Confidence

Hair We Share wig recipient

Hair We Share joins the Wave Wellness & Beauty Expo September 21st, 2025 in Melville, NY - restoring confidence through compassion, one wig at a time.

JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair We Share, a Long Island–based nonprofit dedicated to providing high quality human hair wigs free of charge to individuals experiencing medical hair loss, is honored to announce its participation in the Wave Wellness & Beauty Expo. The event will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2025, from 12 PM to 6 PM at the Hilton in Melville, NY.

Founded in 2014, Hair We Share has empowered thousands of children, women, and men across the United States with wigs designed to restore dignity, confidence, and self-esteem. With over 50 years of combined experience in custom wig design, the family-operated organization has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, personalized wigs while fostering compassion and community through its programs.

Jo Marie, Event coordinator, and creator of the United Salons of America for Hair We Share, said:

“Participating in the Wave Wellness & Beauty Expo is a wonderful opportunity for us to connect with the community, share our story, and highlight the ways hair is so deeply tied to confidence, healing, and identity. We’re proud to stand alongside leaders in the beauty and wellness industry at such an inspiring event.”

Why You Should Attend

Visitors to the Wave Wellness & Beauty Expo will have the opportunity to meet the Hair We Share team, hear powerful stories about the impact of wigs on people’s lives, and learn more about the organization’s efforts to change lives one wig at a time.

The Expo will also feature:

Insightful panel discussions moderated by Krista Bennett DeMaio, founder of Pretty Local LI, with top voices in hair, aesthetics, functional medicine, plastic surgery, cannabis wellness, and holistic health.

Interactive exhibits and live demonstrations across hair care, skincare, and wellness.

Exclusive experiences including hands-on treatments, giveaways, and opportunities to connect with experts and brands.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 12 PM – 6 PM

Location: Hilton, 598 Broadhollow Road, Melville, NY

About Hair We Share

Founded in 2014, Hair We Share is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization providing free, custom-made human hair wigs to men, women, and children with medical hair loss. Based in Jericho, NY, and serving individuals nationwide, Hair We Share is built on compassion, community, and craftsmanship. With innovative programs such as the Ponytail Tracking Program, the organization connects donors and recipients in meaningful ways, ensuring that every wig is more than hair—it’s hope.

Learn more at hairweshare.org.

About the Wave Wellness & Beauty Expo

The Wave Wellness & Beauty Expo is Long Island’s premier destination for beauty, wellness, and lifestyle inspiration. Produced by Wave Agency, the Expo unites professionals, brands, and the community for a transformative day of education, connection, and innovation. Learn more at wavewellnessandbeautyexpo.com.

Join Us at the Expo

Hair We Share invites the community to join us at the Wave Wellness & Beauty Expo. Come meet our team, hear our story, and stand with us in our mission to restore confidence, dignity, and self-esteem through the gift of hair.

Secure your tickets today at wavewellnessandbeautyexpo.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

