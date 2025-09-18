Prairie Tide Analytics Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management

Prairie Tide Analytics, a leader in quality analysis for the food & beverage, and natural products, has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification.

SASKATOON, SK, CANADA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prairie Tide Analytics Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality ManagementPrairie Tide Analytics, a division of Prairie Tide Diversified, and a leader in testing and quality analysis for the food, beverage, natural products, and ethanol industries, today announced that it has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification (Certificate No. FS 824715) by BSI.This globally recognized certification affirms that Prairie Tide has implemented a robust quality management system that meets international standards of excellence. The certification covers the company’s full scope of operations, including testing and quality analysis services, and underscores its commitment to delivering reliable, accurate, and consistent results for clients across multiple sectors.“Earning ISO 9001:2015 certification is a significant milestone for our team and our clients,” said Dr Martin King, VP Analytics. “It demonstrates not only our dedication to quality and continuous improvement but also our focus on building trust through rigorous standards, precision, and accountability.”ISO 9001:2015 is the world’s most recognized quality management standard, helping organizations ensure that their services meet customer and regulatory requirements while driving ongoing improvement. For Prairie Tide Analytics, this certification reflects years of expertise and a culture of quality at every level of the company.For more information about Prairie Tide Analytics and its services, please visit www.prairietideanalytics.com Media Contact:Sara AlexanderVP Corporate DevelopmentPrairie Tide Diversified3062509910sara.alexander@prairietide.com###

