New 'Why Clean Air Matters' Educational Campaign Launches to Bring Clean Air Awareness into Atlanta Area Classrooms

Georgia’s Clean Air Force (GCAF) is proud to introduce "Why Clean Air Matters," a new classroom-ready campaign designed to help school students (grades 3 - 12) learn about the importance of clean air and how we can all contribute to its protection.

We hope that our local teachers and educational institutions will take advantage of this campaign and its offerings. We wish the best of luck to all the students who submit a drawing to the contest.” — Michael Odom, Georgia Environmental Protection Division

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia’s Clean Air Force (GCAF) is proud to announce the launch of a new school-based educational initiative, “Why Clean Air Matters,” designed to help elementary students understand the importance of clean air, the impact of air pollution, and the role of Georgia’s emissions testing program.

The campaign provides Atlanta-area educators with engaging, age-appropriate tools and activities to spark meaningful conversations about environmental health and sustainability. Students will explore how clean air affects their daily lives — from playing outside and breathing freely to seeing clear, blue skies — while learning how their families and communities can help protect it.

“While our program primarily targets adult drivers in metro Atlanta, it's just as important to educate our children on how air pollution affects them and those around them,” said Michael Odom, Manager of the Mobile and Area Sources Program at the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. “The ‘Why Clean Air Matters’ campaign offers a fun and accessible way to introduce these critical topics to students across Georgia.”

Campaign highlights (available at whycleanairmatters.com) include:

- A short YouTube video introducing the concept of air pollution, its local effects, how emissions testing helps reduce pollution, and how students and families can contribute to cleaner air.

- A printable teacher handout featuring interactive, discussion-based activities designed to spark student participation in the classroom.

- An elementary school drawing contest, encouraging students to creatively illustrate what clean air means to them (the deadline to submit drawing entries is October 24, 2025).

The grand prize includes:

- A school visit and ice cream party hosted by Georgia’s Clean Air Force

- A certificate and $100 gift card to the store of the winner’s choice

- Recognition across GCAF social media and inclusion in the 2026 GCAF advertising campaign

“We hope that our local teachers and educational institutions will take advantage of this campaign and its offerings,” added Michael Odom. “And we wish the best of luck to all the students who submit a drawing to the contest!”

For more information on Georgia’s Clean Air Force, visit https://cleanairforce.com/. To view other helpful educational campaigns, visit https://cleanairforce.com/common/press.

About Georgia’s Clean Air Force

Georgia's Clean Air Force (GCAF), in partnership with the Environmental Protection Division (EPD), is responsible for the management of the Vehicle Emission Inspection and Maintenance (I/M) Program throughout Atlanta's 13 metro counties (Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Paulding, and Rockdale). Since 1996, Georgia's Inspection and Maintenance Program has prevented more than 2.2 million tons of harmful ozone-forming pollutants from entering the air we breathe. The program has also identified and repaired more than 4.7 million heavy-polluting vehicles. For more information, please visit www.cleanairforce.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.