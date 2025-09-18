Revolution Group Partners with Nimbello to Bring AI-Powered AP Automation to Plex Customers

Revolution Group Logo

New collaboration enhances Plex by Rockwell Automation with intelligent invoice processing and approval workflows purpose-built for manufacturing.

WESTERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolution Group, a trusted Rockwell Automation Gold Systems Integrator, today announced a strategic partnership with Nimbello, a leader in AP automation technology. The collaboration enables Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform users to streamline accounts payable workflows with advanced OCR invoice capture, intelligent PO matching, and automated approval routing—all fully integrated within Plex.“Manufacturers running Plex often face challenges with high-volume, complex invoice processing,” said Rick Snide, Revolution Group CEO. “By partnering with Nimbello, we can offer our clients a modern AP automation solution that eliminates inefficiencies, reduces errors, and accelerates approvals—all while staying inside their Plex environment.”Nimbello’s AI-powered platform automates the AP process from invoice capture to voucher creation, while Revolution Group ensures a smooth integration and ongoing Plex expertise. Together, the partnership delivers:• Seamless Plex integration with no disruption to existing workflows• Advanced automation for invoice capture, approval, and matching• Industry expertise from two trusted leaders in ERP and automationAbout Nimbello: Nimbello is a leading accounts payable (AP) automation platform. While serving a wide range of industries, Nimbello has a deep and specialized focus on the unique challenges faced by manufacturing companies. Nimbello has been built to handle complex invoices and multi-line three-way matching, providing seamless integration with ERP systems commonly used in manufacturing, such as Infor SyteLine, Microsoft D365, and Plex. By eliminating manual data entry, reducing processing costs, and enhancing financial visibility, Nimbello empowers manufacturers to process more invoices with greater accuracy and efficiency, freeing their teams to focus on strategic, value-added tasks. Learn more at www.nimbello.com About Revolution Group: Revolution Group is a Rockwell Automation Gold Systems Integrator, helping manufacturers across the globe transform their operations with technology. With decades of experience in ERP and IT services, Revolution Group specializes in Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform implementations, integrations, customization and ongoing support. By combining deep industry knowledge with proven consulting expertise, Revolution Group empowers manufacturers to streamline processes, improve visibility, and maximize efficiency across the enterprise. Learn more at www.revolutiongroup.com

