2025 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest Winners Announced

September 17, 2025

Fan Favorite Winner to Be Chosen on Facebook

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has chosen the winners of the annual Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to Christopher Michael for his fun photo of a river otter, titled “Waterways Wanderer.”

This year’s contest received more than 1,800 photo submissions.

The grand prize package includes $700, a Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, free entry into next year’s contest, and five copies of the 2026 calendar with the winning image displayed on the cover. In addition to the overall grand prize winner, the judges selected first through third place winners in four seasonal categories—winter, spring, summer, and fall.

First place winners for the three remaining seasons (other than the grand prize winner) will receive $100, a ​Maryland State Park Passport, and five copies of the 2026 calendar. Second place winners for each season will receive five copies of the calendar.

Still to be determined is the Fan Favorite, which will be chosen by popular opinion on the department’s Facebook page. Followers are encouraged to “like” their pick when the photos are posted on October 1, with votes taken through close of business on October 15. The Fan Favorite wins a one-year Maryland State Park Passport and three copies of the calendar.​​

Every winner and the Fan Favorite will have their images published in the department’s 2025 annual calendar, which will be available for sale later in the fall.

The winners of the 2025 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest are below; larger images of the photos can be found on this online gallery.

Winter:

First Place Winter Second Place Winter Third Place Winter

first place winter – Waterways Wanderer by Christopher Michael

Second place winter – The Keeper Stands Alone by Christopher Szumlanski

Third place winter – Centennial Lake Ducks by Jim Bogdanor

Spring:

First Place Spring Second Place Spring Third Place Spring

First place spring – Four Pileated Woodpecker Young by Brian Smith

Second place spring – Yellow Palm Warbler Chases Dinner by Geoffrey S Baker

Third place spring – Seafood Dinner by Scott Moody

Summer:

First Place Summer Second Place Summer Third Place Summer

First place summer – Dragonfly by Anis Khan

Second place summer – Pollinator by Heather Rees

Third place summer – Robber fly with a meal by Brian Whitaker

Fall:

First Place Fall Second Place Fall Third Place Fall

First place fall – The Milky Way at Blackwater NWR by Kim Kowalewski

Second place fall – Assateague Horse by John Carter

Third place fall – Spun Glass Moth Caterpillar by Michael Mininsohn

The department thanks all the photographers that submitted photos to this year’s contest. These spectacular images of Maryland’s wildlife, landscapes, waters, and outdoor activities are integral to DNR’s public outreach. Photographers are given credit if their photo is used by the department for any purpose.

All photos will be featured in the 2026 wall calendar that will be available for the holidays. A great gift for anyonewho enjoys the outdoors, the calendars will be available before Thanksgiving on the DNR store at shopdnr.com.

Next year’s photo contest will open early in 2026.