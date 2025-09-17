Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,417 in the last 365 days.

2025 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest Winners Announced

Fan Favorite Winner to Be Chosen on Facebook

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has chosen the winners of the annual Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to Christopher Michael for his fun photo of a river otter, titled “Waterways Wanderer.”

An otter in the water

This year’s contest received more than 1,800 photo submissions.

The grand prize package includes $700, a Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, free entry into next year’s contest, and five copies of the 2026 calendar with the winning image displayed on the cover. In addition to the overall grand prize winner, the judges selected first through third place winners in four seasonal categories—winter, spring, summer, and fall. 

First place winners for the three remaining seasons (other than the grand prize winner) will receive $100, a ​Maryland State Park Passport, and five copies of the 2026 calendar. Second place winners for each season will receive five copies of the calendar. 

Still to be determined is the Fan Favorite, which will be chosen by popular opinion on the department’s Facebook page. Followers are encouraged to “like” their pick when the photos are posted on October 1, with votes taken through close of business on October 15. The Fan Favorite wins a one-year Maryland State Park Passport and three copies of the calendar.​​

Every winner and the Fan Favorite will have their images published in the department’s 2025 annual calendar, which will be available for sale later in the fall.

The winners of the 2025 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest are below; larger images of the photos can be found on this online gallery. 

Winter:

An otter in the water

First Place Winter

Lighthouse in the Bay on a cloudy day

Second Place Winter

Ducks flying over the water

Third Place Winter
  • first place winter – Waterways Wanderer by Christopher Michael 
  • Second place winter – The Keeper Stands Alone by Christopher Szumlanski
  • Third place winter – Centennial Lake Ducks by Jim Bogdanor

Spring:

woodpecker mom feeding her babies

First Place Spring

bird chasing a fly

Second Place Spring

kingfisher with a crayfish

Third Place Spring
  • First place spring – Four Pileated Woodpecker Young by Brian Smith
  • Second place spring – Yellow Palm Warbler Chases Dinner by Geoffrey S Baker
  • Third place spring – Seafood Dinner by Scott Moody

Summer:

dragonfly on a leaf

First Place Summer

bumblebee covered in pollen

Second Place Summer

robber fly with a meal

Third Place Summer
  • First place summer – Dragonfly by Anis Khan
  • Second place summer – Pollinator by Heather Rees
  • Third place summer – Robber fly with a meal by Brian Whitaker

Fall: 

Milky Way over Blackwater

First Place Fall

Pony at Assateague

Second Place Fall

Spun Glass Moth Caterpillar

Third Place Fall
  • First place fall – The Milky Way at Blackwater NWR by Kim Kowalewski
  • Second place fall – Assateague Horse by John Carter
  • Third place fall – Spun Glass Moth Caterpillar by Michael Mininsohn

The department thanks all the photographers that submitted photos to this year’s contest. These spectacular images of Maryland’s wildlife, landscapes, waters, and outdoor activities are integral to DNR’s public outreach. Photographers are given credit if their photo is used by the department for any purpose.

All photos will be featured in the 2026 wall calendar that will be available for the holidays. A great gift for anyonewho enjoys the outdoors, the calendars will be available before Thanksgiving on the DNR store at shopdnr.com.

Next year’s photo contest will open early in 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest Winners Announced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more