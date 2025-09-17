Stay Plugged In: Keep Medical Devices Running During Outages

For many Oregonians, access to electricity isn’t just a convenience — it’s a lifeline. Individuals who rely on electrically powered medical equipment such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, dialysis machines or mobility devices face serious risks during power outages. Whether caused by severe weather, wildfires or grid disruptions, these outages can happen with little warning. That’s why the Oregon Department of Emergency Management urges residents to plan ahead and explore alternative power options to stay safe and independent. Here’s how to get started:

Understand Your Equipment’s Power Needs

Before seeking backup power, it’s essential to know:

What devices you use and how critical they are to your health.

How much power each device consumes (check the label or user manual).

How long you need backup power — a few hours, a full day or longer.

Consult your health care provider or equipment supplier to get accurate information and recommendations tailored to your situation.

Explore Backup Power Options

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution, but here are common alternatives:

Battery backup systems

Ideal for short-term outages.

Portable and quiet.

Some models are designed specifically for medical devices.

Can be recharged via wall outlets, solar panels or car adapters.

Portable generators

Provide power for multiple devices or even parts of your home.

Require fuel such as gasoline, propane or diesel.

Must be operated outdoors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

May need professional installation if connected to home circuits.

Solar power systems

Sustainable and quiet.

Can be paired with battery storage for extended use.

Useful in areas with frequent outages or limited fuel access.

Initial costs can be high, but incentives may be available.

Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS)

Provide immediate backup for short durations.

These are commonly used for computers but can support small medical devices.

Not suitable for long outages but helpful during brief disruptions.

Financial Assistance and Resources

Backup power systems can be expensive, to help Oregon customers prepare for emergencies and potential power outages.

Pacific Power’s Medical Certificate program offers the following for qualifying customers:

Extra notifications when possible, during Public Safety Power Shutoff events.

A rebate of up to $4,000 on the purchase of a battery or portable power station.

The rebate applies to qualifying products, and the amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the product or include shipping costs.

Rebates for this program are issued on a first-come, first-served basis each year until the maximum amount of funds is reached.

Enrollment in the Medical Certificate program does not guarantee that power will not be interrupted by a weather-related outage, other circumstances outside of Pacific Power’s control or a service disconnection due to bill nonpayment.

How to apply:

A qualified medical professional — such as a medical doctor (MD), Doctor of Osteopathy (DO), Physician Assistant (PA) or Nurse Practitioner (NP) — will need to complete a Medical Certificate Form that includes a short description of the equipment used in the home.

Other Resources and Medical Certification Programs:

Additional Tips

Download the Be 2 Weeks Ready preparedness toolkit.

Sign up for ORAlert.gov and enable Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on your cell phone.

Work with your local emergency manager to create a personal emergency plan that outlines what you need to safely shelter in place, identifies a location you can evacuate to that meets your medical requirements, and details how you will get there.

Share your plan with family, caregivers and neighbors.

Keep extra batteries and chargers on hand.

Store contact information for your medical equipment provider with the rest of your vital documents, insurance information, prescriptions and other important information you will need to rebuild.

Final Thoughts

Preparedness is empowerment. If you rely on medical equipment, securing alternative power sources isn’t just smart — it’s essential. The Oregon Department of Emergency Management is committed to helping all Oregonians stay safe, informed and resilient. Start planning today, and make sure your lifeline stays powered when it matters most.

For more resources and guidance, visit OregonOEM.gov.