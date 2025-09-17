Chairman Comer Supports the District of Columbia Policing Protection Act to Enhance Public Safety

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today spoke in support of H.R. 5143, the District of Columbia Policing Protection Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) to empower local law enforcement with tools to apprehend criminals and keep the public safe.

Below are Chairman Comer’s prepared remarks.

I am pleased to support H.R. 5143, the District of Columbia Policing Protection Act.

This bill repeals Subtitle S of the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 and replace it with policies empowering police to pursue a suspect fleeing in a vehicle.

The 2022 Act imposes burdensome restrictions on police pursuit of criminal suspects.

This has resulted in less justice for victims of crime in Washington, D.C. and more opportunities for criminals who would otherwise be apprehended to continue harming D.C. and surrounding communities.

This bill replaces Subtitle S with policies that allow for vehicular pursuit of a suspect fleeing a motor vehicle if the office or supervisor deems it necessary, the most effective means of apprehension, and without unreasonable risk to bystanders.

I thank Representative Higgins for his leadership on this critical local policing reform legislation and urge my colleagues to support this bill.