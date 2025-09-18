LookHub Launches To Globalize Indie Fashion

PhenomenomSeeper's store on LookHub

Brands often face daunting hurdles when trying to go global—high costs, complex logistics, and technical barriers to entry. LookHub removes those barriers so designers can focus on what they do best.” — Lewis Tran, Founder and CEO of LookHub

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LookHub, a new eCommerce marketplace, has officially launched with a mission to empower independent fashion brands from Korea and Southeast Asia to expand globally, removing the traditional barriers that have long limited their reach. By managing cross-border logistics, payments, and customer engagement, LookHub allows designers to focus on what they do best—creating compelling, innovative fashion—while connecting with audiences around the world.

Launching an international brand has historically been a complex and costly endeavor for small labels. From high operational expenses to navigating unfamiliar markets and managing the technical requirements of cross-border commerce, the challenges have often outweighed the opportunities. LookHub addresses these obstacles with a fully integrated platform that provides international fulfillment, automated payments, and tailored digital storefronts, simplifying every step of the global expansion process.

Ryan An, CFO of LookHub, explained, “We’re starting with Korean independent fashion, which already enjoys strong global recognition, and we plan to extend our reach across other regions of Asia. Our ultimate goal is to create a global ecosystem where independent designers, regardless of size, can thrive and connect directly with consumers worldwide.”

Headquartered in the Vancouver Metropolitan Area, LookHub is committed to building a fairer and more accessible fashion marketplace that bridges the gap between creative talent and international demand. By combining cutting-edge technology, seamless logistics, and dedicated brand support, LookHub is redefining how emerging fashion labels grow, connect, and engage with a global audience.

LookHub is now open to customers and brands in Canada and South Korea, offering a platform that transforms global expansion from a daunting challenge into a streamlined and achievable opportunity.

LookHub is a global fashion marketplace designed to remove barriers for independent designers. By offering built-in logistics, payment solutions, and tools for customer engagement, LookHub empowers emerging brands to reach international audiences without the usual complexities of cross-border expansion.

