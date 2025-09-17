Antitrust Division Contributes to Historic Efforts to Unleash Prosperity Through Deregulation

Today, the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice announces its collaboration with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to identify over 125 anticompetitive regulations in response to the President’s Executive Order on Reducing Anti-Competitive Regulatory Barriers. Under the leadership of President Trump, the Antitrust Division, in close coordination with the FTC and federal agencies, conducted a comprehensive, government-wide effort to identify and reform anticompetitive regulations that distort markets and stifle competition.

“In America we believe in free markets, not central planning by government regulators or powerful monopolists,” said Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “Lowering barriers to entry by removing anticompetitive regulations will free America’s innovators and entrepreneurs to do what they do best: drive America’s future success.”

The Executive Order recognized that federal regulations should not predetermine economic winners and losers, yet some regulations “operate to exclude new market entrants.” It tasked the Chairman of the FTC and the Attorney General to consult with the heads of agencies and to develop a consolidated list of regulations that warrant rescission or modification in light of their anti-competitive effects. The FTC and DOJ worked closely and effectively on this review, and today Chairman Ferguson submitted an extensive list of anti-competitive regulations to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.