Second Annual Maryland Outdoor Recreation Summit Takes Place Oct. 28-30 in Baltimore City

September 17, 2025

A presentation given during the 2024 Outdoor Recreation Summit. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Office of Outdoor Recreation is accepting registrations to attend the 2025 Maryland Outdoor Recreation Summit, happening October 28-30 in Baltimore City.

The summit will feature outdoor excursions, dynamic speakers and sessions, networking, and social events. Maryland hosted its inaugural Outdoor Recreation Summit last October at Rocky Gap State Park, bringing together hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts for three days of networking and learning.

“We were thrilled with the success of our inaugural summit, and look forward to another productive and fun gathering of Maryland’s outdoor recreation enthusiasts,” said Sandi Olek, Director of the state’s Office of Outdoor Recreation. “Together, we’ll explore new passions, spark collaborations, and help shape the future of outdoor recreation in Maryland.”

The summit will include engaging presentations and insightful lightning talks in the themes of community, business, and stewardship. The three keynote speakers exemplify the power and benefits of outdoor recreation: Baltimore native Evan Gill will return to his hometown and speak to his experience climbing Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks as a catalyst for overcoming hardships. Next, participants will learn about the pathways to healing that nature provides through an impactful presentation by Heidi Schreiber-Pan, the founder of the Center for Nature Informed Therapy. The third keynote is Maryland Park Service Director Angie Crenshaw, who will speak to the difficult history of outdoor spaces and the power of making the outdoors welcoming for all.

The summit’s “Trailblazer Sponsor” is Allegany County, along with other major sponsors: Areté Structures, Frostburg Outdoor Recreation Economy Institute (FOREI), Hagerstown and Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau, LifeStraw, Maryland Office of Tourism, and Maryland Sports Corp.

The summit takes place at Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Hotel in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, plus several opportunities for outdoor excursions, including “Rec Trek,” an immersive team challenge that transforms downtown Baltimore into a living case study of urban outdoor recreation. Additional opportunities include a 12-mile bike tour of the city, a boat tour of Hart Miller Island, a kayak tour of the Inner Harbor, rock climbing in Patapsco Valley State Park, and many others. Cost to register for the summit is $360, or $150 for each day, and most excursions cost an additional $15 each.

Registration is available on the DNR website. Questions can be emailed to outdoorrec.summit@maryland.gov.