Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,403 in the last 365 days.

Frontier Dental Recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Frontier Dental Logo

Frontier Dental Recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the Fifth Consecutive Year

This recognition is a celebration of the culture we’ve built together, one rooted in trust, respect, and the belief that great ideas come from every level of our organization.”
— Daniel Gordon

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frontier Dental is proud to announce that we have been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fifth year in a row by Great Place to Work® Canada. This recognition highlights our continued commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive, and growth-oriented environment for all employees.

“At Frontier Dental, our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Daniel Gordon, CEO of Frontier Dental. “When employees are supported to learn, grow, and innovate, they create extraordinary experiences for our customers and partners. This recognition is a celebration of the culture we’ve built together, one rooted in trust, respect, and the belief that great ideas come from every level of our organization.”

Frontier Dental is a leading distributor of dental products and solutions, dedicated to supporting dental professionals across Canada. By delivering innovative products, reliable service, and exceptional customer support, we help dental practices provide the highest standard of care to their patients. Our team is committed to driving value for our customers and continuously enhancing the experience for both clinicians and the patients they serve.
This milestone recognition as a Great Place to Work® for five consecutive years is not only a celebration of our past success but also a promise to continue investing in our people, culture, and the customer experience.

About Frontier Dental Supply
Founded in 2016, Frontier Dental Supply is a leading dental distributor serving customers across North America. Known for its innovation-driven culture and customer-first mindset, Frontier delivers best-in-class products, technologies, and services to dental professionals of all sizes.

Connect with Frontier Dental Supply
Website: https://frontierdental.com
LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/frontierdental
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/frontierdentalus/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frontierdentalus/

Kim Manson
Frontier Dental
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Frontier Dental Recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more