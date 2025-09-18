Super Biochar and Ward Laboratories, Inc. Partner to Advance Soil Remediation and Diagnostics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Super Biochar ™, a Connecticut-based climate-tech startup, today announced a strategic partnership with Ward Laboratories, Inc., a leading agricultural diagnostics provider. The partnership will be formally launched on September 26, 2025, during Climate Week NYC, highlighting a shared commitment to data-driven solutions for soil remediation and carbon removal.The collaboration pairs Super Biochar’s AI-guided biochar blends with Ward Laboratories’ independent soil diagnostics, ensuring that remediation outcomes are measurable, transparent, and verifiable. With Connecticut investing nearly $65 million in brownfield projects since 2024, the timing underscores both the urgency and opportunity for credible approaches.“What makes remediation work is simple: a strong plan, supporting research, and goals that can be measured.,” said Patrick Freeze of Ward Labs. “The independent verification of lab results supports these efforts.”Super Biochar’s team emphasized the importance of combining innovation with accountability. Founder and CEO Natacha Rousseau noted, “This partnership anchors our mission in science and credibility. Pairing Ward Labs’ diagnostics with our field pilots ensures transparency from day one.”Technical co-founder Bluvin Ravindran added, “Every site is different. By integrating independent diagnostics, we can design soil blends that meet the needs of each location with precision and accountability.”Chief Science Officer Sara Duarte stressed that validation is central to the company’s work: “Good science is about proof, not promises. This partnership ensures our work is tested, verified, and trusted.”And co-founder and Chief of Staff Ted Shabecoff highlighted the broader market significance: “Soil health is invisible until it isn’t. Together, we’re making remediation measurable and investable, two things the market desperately needs.”The partnership will be introduced during Climate Week NYC on September 26, 2025, with further details to be shared at 477 Madison Ave on the 11th floor. in New York City. To register for the event please RSVP here.About Ward Laboratories, Inc.Ward Laboratories, Inc., founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, provides trusted soil, soil health, plant, water, feed, and manure analysis to clients worldwide. With a reputation for accuracy and innovation, Ward Laboratories, Inc. supports farmers, researchers, and industry leaders with science-based insights.About Super BiocharSuper Biochar™ is a soil intelligence startup based in South Norwalk, Connecticut. The company develops biochar-based remediation and carbon removal solutions, using AI-powered soil insights and independent diagnostics to restore fertility to soil quality or soil chemical, physical, and biological propertiesMedia ContactMik Fox-Schlickmfox@wardlab.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.