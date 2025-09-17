CharterXO Launches New App for Miami Boat Charter Fleet Management

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CharterXO Launches New App for Miami Boat Charter Fleet ManagementCharterXO today announced the launch of its new iOS and Android app, a comprehensive platform designed to help boat chartering companies manage their fleets, payments, and legal paperwork issues, providing a powerful new tool for the booming Miami Yacht Charter industry in the South Florida area."We saw a critical need for a streamlined solution to handle the complex logistics of running a charter business," said Arjun Parulkur, CEO at CharterXO. "Our app is designed to be an all-in-one system, an effective alternative to platforms like Boat Setter and Get My Boat, allowing owners to focus on providing great experiences instead of getting bogged down by paperwork."The CharterXO app provides a suite of tools including real-time fleet tracking, seamless payment processing, and a secure system for managing legal documents such as charter agreements, insurance verification, and boater certifications. This platform is perfect for businesses offering everything from Miami Boat Rentals to luxury Yacht Rentals in Miami experiences. The app aims to simplify the search for a "boat rental near me" by better equipping the companies that provide these services.As the demand for Miami boat charter services grows, so does the complexity of management. CharterXO addresses these industry challenges by automating administrative tasks, reducing overhead, and ensuring legal compliance with insurance companies. The company is also happy to offer support for a wide variety of vessels, making it easier than ever for companies to manage pontoon boat rentals.About CharterXOFounded in 2025, CharterXO provides innovative software solutions for the marine leisure industry. The company’s mission is to empower boat charter businesses with robust, easy-to-use technology that simplifies operations and drives growth.Contact Information:Media Contact: Hadley@charterxo.comCharterXO

