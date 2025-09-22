Defeating Addiction, Transforming Families, Restoring Communities: $21.7M South Dallas Project Unveiled

$21.7 million facility to transform lives coming in South Dallas

While citizens experience the destructive nature of addiction, Men of Nehemiah is holistically restoring increasing numbers of men to their communities.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There will be a ceremony at 2803 Cleveland St. to dedicate the walls of a $21.7 million building that will facilitate positive change in the lives of future generations.At 9:30am on September 25, 2025, the 68 men currently in the Men of Nehemiah program will lead song and cadence in military uniform, share testimonies of lives transformed, and celebrate the future impact of Men of Nehemiah alongside city officials, donors, staff, and family members.Men of Nehemiah has been transforming lives from the grips of addiction since 2010. Having served more than 1500 men, the program has steadily grown in scope and size serving men’s families with counseling and the graduates with sober living. This building will provide space to serve 110 men in a time where addiction is tearing apart families and societies. Men of Nehemiah restores the foundations of families and communities with a newfound hope and brighter future for generations to come.Remarkably, this nine-month residential and holistically comprehensive program cost the clients nothing financially. This ministry and new facility are funded primarily by individuals whose hearts give generously to serve others.Men of Nehemiah Founder Louis Harrell, Jr., CEO Jim Ramsey, and Executive Director Melinda Russ, led the initiative to raise the $21.7 million. Jim Ramsey retired from a global consulting career with PwC and Melinda Russ was the executive assistant to Southwest Airlines founder Herb Kelleher & President Colleen Barrett.Melinda shares, “When a man arrives at the Men of Nehemiah, he is broken in every way. Often, he has been to multiple treatment centers and has lost everything. After nine months, his life has changed in every way. He is reunited with his family and has become the father his child needs or the son his mother has prayed for.”Men of Nehemiah is a Christian organization that exists to rebuild the lives of men who have been torn apart by the effects of drug and alcohol addiction. We serve each man as he is restored to the person God created him to be, reunited with his family and his community.

Transforming Lives in the Heart of South Dallas

