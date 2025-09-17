Chicago Restaurant Brings Inclusive Gluten-Free Dining and Catering to Chicago Events

smack dab chicago logo Chicago Brunch Chicago Catering Gluten Free Chocolate Pepita Bread Breakfast Hash Gluten Free

Smack Dab highlights its approach to inclusive gluten free dining at their Chicago restaurant, with carry-out and catering for community events.

When everyone can eat together without worry, the whole tone of the event changes.” — Teeny - Owner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago has long been celebrated for its diverse food scene, yet for many people living with celiac disease or other dietary restrictions, the simple act of sharing a meal can be stressful. Office parties, wellness retreats, and community gatherings too often default to the same rotation of bagels, fruit trays, eggs, and potatoes, leaving those with gluten intolerance or vegan diets sidelined.

For Smack Dab, a woman-owned café and catering company on Chicago’s North Side, the table looks very different. What began as a neighborhood spot known for its cheesy herb biscuits and vegan donuts is now a growing presence in Chicago’s gluten free dining scene. Today, Smack Dab offers dine-in meals, carry-out, and a catering program designed to bring that same warmth and inclusivity into workplaces, creative spaces, and wellness-focused organizations across Chicago.

Building a Menu Without Barriers

At the heart of Smack Dab’s approach is owner Teeny’s personal understanding of exclusion. Having lived with dietary restrictions herself, she remembers being offered little more than potatoes or salad while colleagues enjoyed full platters. That experience shaped the restaurant’s guiding philosophy: everyone deserves a seat at the table, and everyone deserves food that feels both comforting and delicious.

One of the most recognized dishes on Smack Dab’s catering menu is the gluten free breakfast hash, made with their well-known Old Bay seasoned potatoes. It is a dish that manages to be hearty and nostalgic while remaining accessible to people who cannot eat traditional wheat-based options. Another customer favorite is their breakfast sammies on gluten free and vegan focaccia bread. Both items reflect the team’s insistence that dietary inclusivity should never come at the expense of flavor.

“We know what it feels like to be left out,” Teeny explains. “That’s why our menu is designed to welcome everyone. Whether you’re gluten free, vegan, or juggling multiple dietary needs, you can sit down at our table and actually enjoy the food.”

Recognition From the Gluten Free Community

Smack Dab’s reputation has been steadily building among those who seek out safe and delicious gluten free dining options. On Find Me Gluten Free, a nationwide platform dedicated to helping people locate trustworthy restaurants, Smack Dab maintains a five-star rating. Customers consistently praise both the attentiveness to dietary safety and the creativity of the menu.

One reviewer captured the experience well, “Great service with ordering at the counter and waitstaff bringing food to the table. Very knowledgeable and helpful with an understanding of celiac. Lots of options on the menu. I had pimento grits, roasted potatoes and a spicy peach jam sammie on GF focaccia. It was delicious and I want to return and eat my way through the menu.”

That testimony reflects the broader pattern of feedback Smack Dab has received since opening: not only is the food safe for those with restrictions, it is enjoyable enough to draw in diners of all backgrounds who simply want a carefully prepared meal.

Catering With Care

For organizations planning events, the catering menu extends the same philosophy. Instead of a one-size-fits-all package, Teeny works with clients to customize menus that address even the most complex dietary restrictions. From breakfast spreads for creative agencies to staff luncheons for medical offices, the emphasis is on ensuring that no guest feels like an afterthought.

Event planners often face the challenge of balancing budgets, preferences, and health needs across dozens of attendees. The default solution has long been to order from national chains, where variety is limited and inclusivity can be an afterthought. Smack Dab offers an alternative: a local, community-driven business that treats inclusivity as the starting point rather than the exception.

“Our goal is not just to drop food off at a door,” Teeny notes. “It’s to make sure the entire group feels cared for. When everyone can eat together without worry, the whole tone of the event changes.”



Rooted in Community

Smack Dab’s commitment extends well beyond catering. Over the years, the business has donated more than $80,000 in food and support to local organizations and continues to host monthly community meals. These gatherings are open to all, regardless of ability to pay, and reflect the restaurant's broader mission of resource redistribution and hospitality without barriers.

That ethos matters to clients. For wellness-focused organizations and event planners, choosing Smack Dab means aligning with a company that values community care as much as culinary quality. In a city where many restaurants focus on profit margins first, Smack Dab has built loyalty by centering inclusivity and compassion.

A “Best Kept Secret” in Chicago Dining

Despite the accolades, Smack Dab still carries the aura of a neighborhood secret. Tucked just north of Devon Street, it is both accessible and slightly off the beaten path. The staff recently came up with the phrase “life does happen above Devon Street” and it has become a quiet rallying cry for the team, reminding Chicagoans that some of the city’s most innovative food is happening outside the most familiar culinary districts.

For those who discover it, the reaction is often surprise at just how varied the menu is. The vegan donuts may be a stand out item on the menu, but the offerings stretch across sweet and savory, breakfast and lunch, gluten free and vegan. In catering form, that breadth allows planners to craft menus that truly reflect the diversity of their attendees.

Subtle Shifts in the Catering Landscape

The growth of Smack Dab’s catering reflects a larger cultural shift. As awareness of celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, and plant-based diets increases, so too does the expectation that events will account for those needs. No longer satisfied with token fruit bowls or unseasoned vegetables, attendees expect meals that are both safe and satisfying.

Chicago has no shortage of catering companies, but very few combine gluten free expertise with community-driven values. Smack Dab occupies a rare niche, offering an alternative to mass-produced corporate catering while maintaining the professionalism and reliability required for large events.

Looking Ahead

The future of inclusive catering in Chicago may well be written in kitchens like Smack Dab’s. With a dedicated team, a loyal customer base, and a growing reputation for excellence in gluten free dining, the restaurant is poised to become a trusted option for organizations that value inclusivity.

For Teeny, however, the mission remains deeply personal. “Every time someone tells me they felt included at an event because of the food we provided, that’s the real success,” she says. “It means the work we’re doing is making a difference not just on the plate, but in people’s lives.”

About Smack Dab

Smack Dab is a woman-owned café and catering company based in Chicago, Illinois. Known for its cheesy herb biscuits and gravy, vegan donuts, and breakfast sammies on house-made gluten free focaccia bread, Smack Dab has earned a five-star reputation on Find Me Gluten Free. The business has donated more than $80,000 to community initiatives and hosts monthly community meals that are open to all. Through in-house dining, carry-out, and customized catering, Smack Dab is committed to inclusive dining where everyone has a seat at the table.

