Lumara Systems Signs with Famed P.R. & Branding Firm Boundless Media

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumara Systems, the trailblazing innovator in red light therapy technology, announced today it has signed exclusively with Boundless Media (www.BoundlessMediaUSA.com), one of America’s most acclaimed P.R. and Branding firms.

At the center of Lumara’s story is engineer-turned-revolutionary Bill Wiedemann, President and CTO, whose VISO mask is redefining the billion-dollar LED face mask industry. Unlike the sleek but ineffective devices that have flooded the consumer market, VISO delivers true clinical-grade results, using tightly spaced 660 nm LEDs that provide uniform coverage and measurable therapeutic power across the entire face.

“When I discovered that 95% of the red light masks being sold were ineffective, I knew I had to engineer something that actually worked,” said Wiedemann. “The VISO mask was born out of frustration with an industry built on gadgets that provide little more than placebo effects.”

The VISO breakthrough exposes the shortcomings of a $1 billion market and provides what Wiedemann calls a “second-generation solution”—one backed by engineering precision, clinical validation, and visible results in as little as five days. Already adopted by clinics nationwide, VISO is rapidly disrupting a marketplace long driven by hype rather than science.

For Boundless Media, whose roster has included 61 New York Times bestsellers, 58 Academy Award winners, and 45 Grammy Award winners, Lumara Systems represents another visionary client redefining an industry.

“The VISO mask is not just another product—it is a disruptive technology that challenges a billion-dollar deception,” said a spokesperson for Boundless Media. “We are proud to bring Lumara’s story of innovation, integrity, and impact to a global audience.”

For more information on Lumara Systems and the VISO mask, visit https://lumarasystems.com/products/viso

